Justin Bieber’s Friends Concerned About His Overspending as He Hasn’t Worked in a Really Long Time: Report

Justin Bieber’s irrational behavior has reportedly left his friends concerned. The 31-year-old singer welcomed his son, Jack Blues, with his wife Hailey last year. But instead of relishing the early years of fatherhood, the Baby singer has been acting out, sparking concern among his loved ones.

Bieber has reportedly cut ties with his longtime friends and has been busy partying, growing close to questionable people, and spending his fortune. A source told The Post that his friends are “worried” about him.

Advertisement

“He's literally going on [Instagram] Live, smoking weed, and looking out of his mind,” the source added. The source claimed that the Grammy winner has been flying his friends on private jets to his birthday party and posting it all over the internet.

On April 20, he attended Coachella with his wife, Hailey, and his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon. In one fan-captured video, he is seen smoking weed in front of his teenage brother, until the Rhode Beauty founder slowly pulled Jaxon away from him and diverted his attention.

“He’ll spend $300,000 at Nobu during Coachella. He hasn’t worked in a really long time,” the source told Page Six. However, a source close to the singer denied the claim and said he didn’t visit Nobu while at Coachella.

Bieber’s antics on social media and his shabby appearance in paparazzi pictures have sparked fans’ concern for his health. Many sources allege that the singer’s behavior has caused problems in his relationship with Hailey and that things could potentially lead to divorce.

Advertisement

However, the couple has indirectly denied the rumors through hints on social media. Bieber skyrocketed to pop stardom in the 2010s and has an estimated net worth of $300 million. But some sources allege that he is not financially secure.

He hasn’t released an album since 2021’s Justice, but he is reportedly on the verge of finishing a brand new album, according to The Hollywood Reporter.