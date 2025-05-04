After Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, another Indian star confirms MET Gala debut; can you guess who it is?

Following Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra attending the Met Gala 2025, Diljit Dosanjh appears to have hinted at making his debut at the prestigious event as well. Though the singer didn’t make a direct announcement, his cryptic social media post strongly suggested his participation. Additionally, he shared a Met Gala-themed goodie on his Instagram Stories, further fueling speculation.

If his post is any indication, Diljit Dosanjh is joining the lineup of Indian celebrities walking the Met Gala red carpet this Monday (May 5, 2025).

Diljit Dosanjh recently sparked excitement on social media after he shared an Instagram Story with the message “First Time” accompanied by an hourglass emoji, hinting at a major debut.

He further added intrigue by using the track Met Gala by Gunna in the background. While he refrained from giving any explicit details about attending the event, the subtle hints were enough to set speculation in motion.

Adding to the buzz, Diljit also posted a photo of what appears to be his outfit for the evening, wrapped in a white cloth bag labeled “Met Gala.” His appearance would mark a significant moment, potentially contributing to the largest-ever Indian presence at the Met Gala.

Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan have already touched down in New York ahead of fashion’s biggest night, set to unfold this Monday (early Tuesday in India).

The Met Gala, more than just a dazzling red carpet spectacle, serves as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute — the only department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that funds itself. What began in 1948 as a modest midnight supper among Manhattan’s elite has evolved into a globally celebrated event, raising over 26 million dollars for the museum just last year.

Each edition of the Gala sees a fresh lineup of celebrity co-chairs. This year, the star-studded panel includes Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky, joining forces with longtime Met Gala curator and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

NBA legend LeBron James has been named honorary chair for the event, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May, falling this year on May 5.

