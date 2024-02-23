Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyonce For Hitting Number One On Billboard Hot Country Chart; Calls Herself ‘Big Fan’

There has been a lot of conjecture about Beyoncé's involvement in country music, for better or worse, but the Queen of Country has now weighed in, and Dolly Parton is greeting her with open arms. The singer, who has been an icon in the genre for decades, just took to Instagram and posted a touching tribute to Beyonce with a congrats message for her #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country chart, and perhaps she seems to be extending even more of a cosign here as well.

She writes, "I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot County number one single. Can't wait to hear the full album!" Dolly captioned her post with a heart for good measure ... yeah, it's all love.

If there was a specific individual who could comment on this issue, it would be its Patron, for sure. The legendary Dolly Parton Together, her life and career tell the tale of a girl from rags to riches. On January 19, 1946,. Dolly, the fourth of twelve children, grew up in Locust Ridge, which is tucked up against the Great Smoky Mountains. The Parton family has a long history with music, and while many contributed significantly to Dolly's success, she acknowledges Uncle Bill Owens as having assisted her in her first steps in the industry. From stepping onto the stage at The Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour in Knoxville, TN, to getting a position on The Porter Wagoner Show, Dolly's skill quickly gained her popularity.

Generation after generation of fans have been fascinated by her music. As a matter of fact, millions of people have been made happier because of her amazing smile. Her signature look is well-known all over the world.

Dolly is today one of those stars who receives at least one nomination from all four major annual American Showbiz Awards. In 2004, the U.S. Library of Congress awarded her the distinguished Living Legend award.

Is there a chance of collaboration between the two?

Parton seems to be keeping a close check on the popular star, who has been sporting a cowgirl hat since her Destiny's Child days. While the tracklist and potentially featured musicians for Beyoncé's new album have yet to be disclosed, it wouldn't be surprising if the iconic ladies collaborated to create music magic. In December 2020, the "9 to 5" singer expressed hope that someone, such as the 32-time Grammy winner, would re-record one of her most popular songs.

"It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages, by lots of different bands." She also told The Big Issue about her song Jolene, adding that The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, as did many other people. "However, no one has ever had a really successful hit record on it. I've always thought that someone, maybe even Beyoncé, will do it at some point."