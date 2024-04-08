‘Don't Be A Space Cowboy': Lance Bass Urges Fans To Wear Eclipse Glasses During April 8 Total Solar Eclipse

Years after his musical escapades subsided, *NSYNC alum Lance Bass has remained invested in his passion for space. Serving as a board member for the National Space Society, Bass recently shared a few NASA-approved tips ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8. The space enthusiast shared a video on Instagram, explaining effective ways to view the eclipse while also warning them of potential harm if viewed without proper eye gear.

Explaining the movement of the Sun, Earth, and Moon during the eclipse, Bass chimed in with funny *NSYNC cues. Besides, the On the Line actor also detailed an indirect viewing method. His post received an enthusiastic comment from NASA.

Lance Bass ensures safety measures for eclipse viewers

Once part of the best-selling boy band of all time, the 44-year-old singer did not hesitate to pursue his other passions long after his musical career ended. By now, the world is aware of Lance Bass’s popular attempt to travel into space in 2002. While that dream seems far-fetched at the moment, Bass is staying on the ground to pitch useful NASA-approved tips for safe total solar eclipse viewing.

Lance Bass popped up in an Instagram video to talk about the April 8 solar eclipse and the instruments viewers must use to protect their vision. "During these celestial events, the sun, Earth, and moon are in sync — creating solar eclipses,” Bass said on Sunday.

The NSYNC superstar pointed out that viewers can directly look at the sun only during the total solar eclipse, that is, when the sun’s fully covered by the moon. “This is a really special moment,” Bass marked before cautioning them about permanent damage to the vision. "At all other times, you should wear eclipse glasses so that you don't say 'Bye Bye Bye' to your vision," the Love Wrecked star joked.

Noting that the NASA-approved glasses are darker than regular sunglasses, Bass further warned with a nod to another NSYNC song, “Don't be a Space Cowboy and try to look directly at the sun.” He suggested making an easy pin-hole projector for indirect viewing of the solar eclipse. NASA states that the April 8 solar eclipse is set to pass over the US, with variable timings depending on the location of viewers.

Simultaneously, NASA slipped into the comments with yet another NSYNC reference. “Who's watching? It's gonna be me! Uh, that is, us. :)" the space agency wrote while acknowledging Bass’s safety tips and measures.

Why did Lance Bass’s space dream crash?

Lance Bass spent months in training at Star City, Russia to become a certified cosmonaut. Eventually, he received the certification from both the Russian Space Program and NASA for a mission on the Soyuz TMA-1 spacecraft to the International Space Station. Bass, who has a dedicated page on the National Space Society’s official site, could not retain his seat on the spacecraft after his insurance company backed out weeks before launch, per Space.com.

A major setback to his dream of space travel, Bass once said, "I was so very highly disappointed, but it was still amazing to be able to finish that training.” Decades after his failed attempt, Bass now hosts the space podcast, The Last Soviet, inspired by Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev efforts, who was handling the Soviet Union’s only space station during their political decline.