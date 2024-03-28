'Looked Like This Goth Guy': Lance Bass Reveals He Had To Be Disguised To Travel During Peak *NSYNC Days

In the late 90s and early 2000s, when *NSYNC was at its peak, American Singer and dancer Lance Bass sometimes needed a break from fame. He travelled in disguise to escape attention, even changing his iconic frosted tips.

“In my NSYNC days, I dyed my hair blue-black for solo trips," Lance Bass, 44, shared with Travel + Leisure. He added, "Instead of blending in, I stood out as this pale goth guy since we didn't get much sun back then."

The father of two fondly remembers those secretive solo trips from his boy-band era. Recently, he reunited with *NSYNC to perform their new song Paradise at Justin Timberlake's Los Angeles concert on March 13.

"I went to Cancun to unwind and have some alone time," he remembered. "It's great to relax, clear your mind, and have no responsibilities for a few days."

ALSO READ: undefined

Lance Bass family plans exciting first snow trip to Utah

Now, Lance Bass is more focused on creating memories with husband Michael Turchin and their 2 1⁄2-year-old twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty.

"Travelling with them was tough initially due to meltdowns without clear communication," he told T+L. "Now, with full conversations, flying is easier. Games and snacks help distract them. Travelling is a breeze compared to a year ago."

Advertisement

In a recent interview with PEOPLE , Lance Bass revealed that his family is planning a trip to Utah, where the twins will experience snow and skiing for the first time.

"I'm excited for them to hopefully enjoy all of that because I didn't even know how to ski until I was in my 30s," he added with a laugh. "So I want to give them this gift."

ALSO READ: NSYNC Reunite On-Stage with Justin Timberlake to Perform New Song; See Here

Lance and Michael, married since 2014, plan an overseas trip with kids

The married couple, who wed in 2014, dreamed of journeying abroad with their kids in a few years, eager to explore new cultures together.

"I intend to travel with them to different countries eventually, but not yet. Maybe when they're around 4 or 5 years old and can start remembering things," said Lane Bass.

"I'd love to let them decide. Where do you want to go this year? and offer options like England, Spain, or Central America," he shared.

Bass added, "It's something unique where they get to decide our next adventure destination."

Lane Bass further mentioned that he and Alien Abduction actor Michael Turchin, 37, enjoy taking their toddlers to visit family in Mississippi and Florida.

ALSO READ: I didn’t tell nobody': Joey Fatone Says He Didn't Inform Parents About *NSYNC Performance