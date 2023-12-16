EXCLUSIVE: Eva Green gets candid about her upcoming movie The Three Musketeers Part 2; WATCH

In a Pinkvilla exclusive, the talented and enigmatic Eva Green gave a glimpse into her upcoming movie, The Three Musketeers Part 2. Today, we bring you the highlights of our exclusive conversation with the renowned actress.

Warrior Elegance: Eva Green's character unveiled

Green takes us on a journey into the depths of her character, Lady, shedding light on the challenges of portraying a persona that seamlessly blends feminine grace with a powerful, masculine undertone. This unique duality, she reveals, adds layers of complexity to the role, making Lady a character unlike any other. She said, "It was fun to play you know she's wearing all those magnificent dresses and underneath. She wears those leather pants so that it was really cool and also yes she is kind of like quite icy on the exterior there's something quite hard because she's been through she's like you know she she's quite wounded from the past so that explains why she had to build this armor and she's um yeah she can be quite masculine sometimes."

Intensity behind the scenes: Eva's stunt training

Eva also talked about the behind-the-scenes preparation that brought Lady to life. Eva shared her exhilarating experiences training with skilled stunt professionals, emphasizing her newfound appreciation for horse riding. The actress, initially not a fan of equine activities, reveals how a dedicated instructor transformed her awkwardness into strength and confidence. She said, "My favorite thing is to be able to kind of train with those amazing stunt people so lots of horse riding and I'm not really keen usually on horses but here we had like, I had the most amazing instructor and we trained for several weeks uh for the fights and I was quite awkward at the beginning but then you know days after days and some people were very patient with me I kind of gained strength and confidence."

Shakespearean drama meets Three Musketeers

Eva also opened up about delivering Shakespearean lines in a cinematic setting, offering a glimpse into the dramatic and prophetic essence of her character. Balancing the larger-than-life nature of Lady with a grounded portrayal, Green showcases her acting finesse in navigating the complexities of her role.

Directorial magic: Collaborating with Martin Bourboulon

In this exclusive interview, Eva commends the director, she referred to him as "M," for his laid-back yet supportive approach. Green highlights the director's openness and love for his actors, fostering an environment where creativity thrives.

Bond, horses, and a walking dead twist? Eva Green's cinematic journey unveiled

As the interview progresses, Eva Green reminisces about her past ventures, including the iconic Casino Royale. Playfully entertaining the idea of a "Walking Dead version of a Bond movie," Green leaves fans intrigued about the possibilities. The actress expresses gratitude for being part of the cinematic adventure and hints at her dream character—a ninja princess in a Bond musical.

This exclusive interview with Eva Green provides a captivating sneak peek into the world of The Three Musketeers Part 2. As the actress navigates the complexities of her role, viewers are left eagerly anticipating the cinematic magic that awaits. Stay tuned for more exclusive insights into the world of entertainment, only on Pinkvilla.

