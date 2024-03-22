General Hospital Spoilers: Jason Mulls Turning Himself In While Sasha Contemplates Quitting Modeling

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Friday, March 22, viewers are in for a dramatic turn as Jason Morgan finds himself at a critical juncture. Weary from the constant evasion and hiding, Jason reaches out to Diana Miller, signaling a profound shift in his stance. The weight of living life on the run has taken its toll, prompting Jason to seriously contemplate turning himself in. This decision, fraught with uncertainty and potential consequences, marks a pivotal moment in Jason's ongoing saga.

Meanwhile, Sasha contemplates walking away from modeling as well.

Will Jason Morgan trade his nomadic life for a life in prison?

Since Jason Morgan came back, he hasn't found a moment of peace. Always dodging capture, he crashes at Carly’s place, the Q’s boathouse, or wherever he can hide. With the FBI and PCPD hot on his tail, every day's a struggle. Is he finally cracking? Looks like it. Caught up in the Dante shooting mess, Jason's thinking about giving himself up. When he calls Diana for backup, she's not surprised, just wondering what took him so long to reach out.

The latest General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason may get arrested just in time for the week’s cliffhanger.

Confrontations and considerations at Deception — it's never a dull day at the cosmetic company

After a botched photoshoot at Deception, as revealed in yesterday's General Hospital spoiler story, Lucy is seething with rage. To make the situation even worse, Maxie calls her out, accusing her of being ignorant of other people's feelings and acting selfishly instead of being a team player.

Elsewhere, after Cody’s tirade about the modeling industry as a whole, Sasha Gilmore isn't too convinced that this is what she wants anymore. Perhaps in the Friday episode of the show, she'll argue that stepping down as the face of the company would be mutually beneficial for both Deception and herself. The latest General Hospital spoilers suggest Sasha could finally take the drastic step.

Also, the spoilers show Cody and Olivia seeking mutual empathy and support. The duo, other than Sam and Sonny, are the most worried ones about Dante after all.

