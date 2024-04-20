Finn Wolfhard Talks About Being Slimed By Slimer In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire; Find Out When It Releases In India

The beloved fantasy comedy Ghostbusters is back with its fifth installment!

After receiving great reviews around the world, fans of the iconic franchise are awaiting Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's release in India. Finn Wolfhard reprises the role of Trevor from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was his debut in the universe. The Stranger Things actor talks about his character returning as a grown-up!

Finn Wolfhard on his character Trevor

Wolfhard’s character on Ghostbuster is no longer a baby! Trevor is a teenager and is finding his place in the world. “He is trying to be an adult and find his feet in the big city. He’s pretty excited to be away from Oklahoma,” The Hell of a Summer actor says. “But Trevor also embraces his role as a Ghostbuster, for better or for worse,” he continues.

Wolfhard shares his first encounter with Slimmer

The 21-year-old actor shares that his encounter with the famous monster Slimmer was not that bad. “Being slimed by Slimer could have been a lot worse,” says Wolfhard.

Wolfhard’s character finds ectoplasm on the ceiling, but knowing that it’s none other than the monster himself, he rushes to an attic of the firehouse to investigate. There, he finds a pile of junk food, a pile of detritus, and an old friend.

Considering people have had the worst encounters before, Trevor’s was much better, according to Wolfhard.

He also shared that being slimmed was rather fun. “There was a cool rig made by the special effects department that shot slime out of my shirt and all over my face. They even put a little mint in it to give it some flavor. It really wasn’t too bad – it was actually pretty fun,” he said.

When Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire be released in India?

This installment marks the reunion of the old and new Ghostbusters in an attempt to take it to greater heights. The film is set in the iconic New York City firehouse where it all started. However, the old Ghostbusters took their jobs one notch higher and established a top-secret research lab for ghost busting.

Evil unleashes when the team discovers an ancient artifact, and now they must join hands to defeat the atrocious monster. The film also stars A-listers like Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the much-anticipated film on April 26th in both English and Hindi.