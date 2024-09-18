FRIENDS Star David Schwimmer Opens Up About Matthew Perry’s Death For The First Time In 11 Months; Claims Late Actor ‘Was Reserved With Me’

David Schwimmer, who is popularly known to play the role of Ross Geller in the iconic show Friends, spoke up about his late co-star and actor, Matthew Perry. The latter actor portrayed the role of Chandler Bing in the show and won multiple accolades for the same.

In conversation with Cush Jambo on the Origins with Cush Jumbo podcast, the actor recalled spending time with the late actor on the sets of the sitcom. The Tangled star shared that he spent time doing physical comedy with the Fools Rush In actor, who had a great sense of humor and sarcasm.

During the shoot of the podcast episode, Schwimmer revealed that apart from the Warner Bros. sitcom, the duo also worked together on The Good Fight. The podcast host asked Schwimmer, “I was saying, ‘Is David just someone who just does it? It just comes off of him?’”

“He talked about how it’s not out of control at all, that you’re a linchpin person in a scene where mostly people were always looking to you to know physically what direction things should go in, that without you being the pin, the other things don’t work, which I thought was very, very complimentary and probably very true.”

The Madagascar actor reflected on his experience in theater, which he said helped him develop skills in physical comedy. Schwimmer explained that it was a huge compliment when Matthew praised his work, adding that he was surprised to hear it because Matthew had been reserved with him and hadn’t said it directly. Nonetheless, Schwimmer appreciated the compliment.

He went on to say that when working in film, especially on scenes involving stunts or physical comedy, everything needed to be carefully choreographed. He emphasized that he would repeatedly work on any physical comedy in a scene to make sure it was finely tuned.

Schwimmer also mentioned that his theater background helped him structure the format of the project. David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry appeared together on the iconic 1994 show Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow. The show will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on September 22.

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry tragically passed away in October 2023 due to an overdose of ketamine. The remaining Friends cast paid tribute to the late actor by posting pictures on their social media accounts.

