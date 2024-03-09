Gal Gadot And Jason Varsano Reveal Newborn Daughter Ori's Face Days After Welcoming 4th Child

This year’s Women's Day introduced a new member to the family of Gal Gadot. The actress widely appreciated for her role as a superhero, recently turned into a supermom as well. With already sharing the mother's love with her three kids, the actress welcomed a fourth child recently.

Let's get introduced to the newborn with little hands, who might hold the Aegis shield of Wonder Woman soon.

Gal Gadot introduces her newborn daughter

Married to Jaron Varsano, the DC actress has four daughters already. And recently, this month, Gal Gadot welcomed a fourth one.

Although the Death on the River Nile actress kept her pregnancy a huge secret, Gal made an announcement on 6 March.

She shared a photo of her with the newborn daughter, whom the family calls Ori, on her Instagram account. The Israeli actress made everyone emotional as she revealed the news.

Moreover, on 8 March as the world celebrated Womans Day, Gal's husband shared an Instagram post with the whole family. The picture that showed the mother, also had the new girl of the family in it.

One could even see all the other three daughters, in the Instagram post with an adoring caption “Happy women’s day! I’m a lucky man.”

This exciting and lovely post was also reposted by the Red Notice actress also having a string of hearts.

Gal Gadot and the family

The Heart of Stone actress first opened up about her pregnancy right when the daughter was welcomed into this world. It was on 6 March when Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post that read “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.”

The hugging photo of the mother and daughter also read “You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. daddy is pretty cool too.”

The Justice League actress has been a mother of three daughters even before she welcomed Ori. The “house of girls” includes Alma, who is the eldest one and of age 12, then comes Maya, the six-year-old, and then it is Daniella who is just two.

Gal and Varsano tied the knot in 2008. After the family welcomed Daniella in 2021, the Keeping Up with the Jones actress stated "I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical."

While she was interviewed by InStyle, the actress further said "And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

The actress has also stated that she likes juggling between her family and her career life.



















