EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to start her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot from May in UK – Schedule details revealed

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. The actress is on the verge of completing the ongoing schedule of Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt and is already gearing up for her new venture. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia will be off to the UK by mid-May to start shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. The Netflix original features Alia alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

“Right after wrapping up the schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia will be off to the UK for a marathon schedule of the yet untitled spy thriller. She would be shooting for this Tom Harper directorial from May till end of August,” revealed a source close to the development adding further that the actress is excited to go global with her international debut. It’s an author backed role and the series is gearing up for a global premiere in 2023. Her production debut, Darlings, is also soon gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Netflix.

It's jumping from one world to the other, as right after calling it a wrap she is expected to go on a trip with her girl gang. “Come September, and Alia starts shooting for the Farhan Akhtar directed Je Lee Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif,” the source added. It’s a multi-location film, which will be shot across India, as opposed to Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara, Jee Le Zara is about discovering life on a domestic road trip.

On her return, she would also be shooting for some patch work scenes of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as the film is gearing up for a big Valentine’s Day 2023 release. “On completing all her prior commitments by early next year, Alia finally reunites with her favourite director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Baiju Bawra. The musical also marks her reunion with Ranveer,” the source concluded.

