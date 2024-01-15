Is Vin Diesel Leaving Fast And Furious Franchise After 11th Installment? Here's What We Know

It seems the Fast and Furious saga might finally come to an end after a decade-long race through the streets. The previously released Fast X was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, but the new reports offer a shocking update about the upcoming Fast 11 movie. According to new rumors floating all over the internet, it is being said that the movie will go back to its roots as the latest installment is touted to be a throwback to the original film, 2001's The Fast and the Furious.

According to an insider, Jeff Sneider (via The InSneider) the longtime star, who has steered the Fast franchise as a producer since 2009, will return for the "back-to-basics" sequel to last summer's Fast X. The movie is said to be "lean and mean," described as a throwback to the original film, 2001's The Fast and the Furious, and will focus on one big heist or race rather than another globe-trotting adventure for the Fast family and it will be a "one last job" for Vin Diesel's Toretto. Not only it is touted as a final outing for Torreto but will also have other changes to the storyline.

Future of the Fast and Furious movie and a new villain

Along with the reports of Vin Diesel leaving the franchise, it is also being said that the budget for Universal's untitled Fast 11 is "$200 million or less" after costs ballooned to $340 million on the previous movie, Fast X. Since Jason Momoa was introduced as the villain in the previous film and gained appreciation, the report adds that the 11th movie might have a new villain. Momoa’s character Dante Reyes was out for revenge against Dom Toretto's crew over the events of 2011's Fast Five and the movie was left on a cliffhanger.

Before the release of the last movie, Fast X, many speculated that it was actually part one of the conclusion of the franchise, and Jason Momoa was said to appear as the villain for two movies. "For those who didn't know, Fast X was just part one. Know that part two is going to be an effort from our Fast family and studio like you have never seen," Vin Diesel once wrote in an Instagram post when revealing the next Fast film's release date - April 4, 2025.

