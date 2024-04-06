Kriti Sanon is having a delightful year in 2024, thanks to the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa and the box office trajectory of Crew. The Bollywood diva has been on a winning streak with consecutive releases. Recently, she appeared on Pinkvilla Masterclass, where she discussed her thoughts on doing action movies and the concerns of producers regarding female-led heavy-budget films.

During the exclusive conversation, the national award-winning actress expressed her desire to explore the action genre but left it to God's plan and destiny. The actress mentioned, "No matter how many times I ask for it, God always has better plans, and it will happen when it has to happen." Further, the Heropanti actress nodded positively on the will to foray into action movies and said, "Yes, I would love to do action." Kriti expressed how she wants to do something like Catwoman and Wonder Woman. "I would love to wear a slick suit and be like Catwoman or Wonder Woman and do something like that. Kahin to meri height kaam aani chahiye (My height should come in use somehwere)," she laughs.

Kriti Sanon talked about Producer’s worry about funding female-led action movies

The Mimi actress shared how producers consider it a risk to mount a heavy-budget film on women's shoulders and mentioned that it needs to be changed. "An action film usually needs a lot more budget. When people are mounting a film on a woman, they usually feel like it's risky to put in too much budget, and that's my problem. I feel like those things need to change," she expressed.

Kriti, who recently completed a decade in the industry, is hopeful that it will change and highlighted that Crew's box office numbers could be a step towards it. She said it should be an eye-opener for producers that women can also lead a film and drive audiences to the theaters.

About Crew and Kriti Sanon's Work Front

Kriti Sanon's Crew is a thrilling heist-comedy drama also featuring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, this film has pleasantly surprised everyone by earning a whopping Rs. 44 Crore net in its first week at the box office. Despite being a mid-budget film, it is expected to continue its successful run in theaters. Crew is Kriti Sanon's second release this year, following her delightful romantic comedy with Shahid Kapoor, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming project on the work front is Do Patti, where she will be sharing the screen with Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. This film will also be her first venture into production and is set to release directly on Netflix.

