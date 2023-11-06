Top 7 must-watch movies on Netflix that you won't ever regret watching : Check it out

Get ready for a cinematic journey through some of the most thrilling, thought-provoking, and entertaining movies currently available on Netflix. In this selection, we explore seven top films that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Check out the list.

7. Extraction (2020)

Directed by experienced stuntman Sam Hargrave, Extraction is a non-stop action movie that promises an adrenaline rush. Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a battle-hardened mercenary tasked with the high-stakes mission of extracting the son of a notorious and ruthless crime lord. What sets this movie apart is its jaw-dropping action sequences, expertly choreographed by Hargrave himself. If you're a fan of intense, well-executed action scenes, this film will keep you thoroughly engaged.

6. The Adam Project (2022)

If you enjoy a blend of action, comedy, and science fiction, The Adam Project offers a delightful combination. The film follows time-traveler Adam Reed, played by Ryan Reynolds, who accidentally encounters his 12-year-old self. Together, they bend the rules of time travel to uncover the truth and prevent the existence of time travel itself. This movie fits the action-comedy mold but shines thanks to the cast's on-screen chemistry. It's a fun and heartwarming journey through time and family.

5. The Gray Man (2022)

The Gray Man offers a darker tone compared to the usual action-adventure-comedy. Directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Ryan Gosling, the film centers on Six, who becomes the target of the CIA after uncovering unsettling internal secrets. Now, he must outwit a group of ruthless international assassins to reveal the truth. While it might employ some familiar plot elements, Gosling's charm and the adrenaline-pumping action sequences make it a compelling and intense cinematic experience.

4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Building on the success of Knives Out, Rian Johnson returns with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In this clever whodunit, a group of wealthy individuals gathers on a private Mediterranean island at the behest of the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc, portrayed by Daniel Craig. As they unravel their complex connections and suspected wrongdoings, the film maintains a captivating mystery. With a fresh cast and vivid cinematography, Glass Onion carries forward the legacy of its predecessor in a somewhat whimsical yet fitting manner.

3. Bird Box (2018)

If you're a fan of horror, Bird Box is a spine-tingling choice. Sandra Bullock delivers a compelling performance as Malorie, a woman navigating a world where a mysterious force compels people to commit suicide when they see it. She, along with her two children, must survive by following one crucial rule: never look at it. The film offers jump scares and haunting imagery, creating a tense and suspenseful atmosphere that has captivated audiences.

2. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay, Don't Look Up is a dark and satirical comedy that takes on contemporary issues with a dose of humor. When two unknown astronomers, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, discover an asteroid on a collision course with Earth, they embark on a reality-shattering press tour in a society heavily influenced by social media. The film's dark comedy, coupled with exceptional performances, makes it a thought-provoking and worthwhile watch. It cleverly highlights the absurdity of our media-driven society.

1. Red Notice (2021)

If you're in the mood for a thrilling, action-packed movie with a star-studded cast, Red Notice is a must-watch on Netflix. This heist film features Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot. When an FBI agent with a personal vendetta pursues one of the greatest art thieves, they reluctantly join forces to take down the top art thief and seek revenge. Packed with references to pop culture from various decades, it's a fun and entertaining watch that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

