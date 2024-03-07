Alia Bhatt calls Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra-Deepika Padukone her ‘inspiration’; talks about her Hollywood stint

Alia Bhatt, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood's current generation, made her debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year. Since then, she has received acclaim for her outstanding performances in films like Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, and Darlings, among others. Last year, she took a step further in her career by venturing into Hollywood with Heart Of Stone, starring alongside Gal Gadot. In a recent interview, the actress showered praise on her contemporaries, such as Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, as she reflected on transcending boundaries between both industries.

Alia Bhatt lauds Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

During a recent conversation at the Forbes' event, Alia Bhatt was asked about her experience working in Hollywood and how the significant leap happened. In response, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress lauded Bollywood divas Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, whom she called her 'inspiration.' According to her, these actresses made international collaborations a normal occurrence.

“Many Actresses from the Indian film industry have done that and are huge sources of inspiration to me. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika (Deepika Padukone), these are actors who are also friends of mine but whom I also admire deeply. I have to give them a lot of credit because they paved the way in a sense. You know, made it a normal thing,” she said.

Alia Bhatt on collaborations across the film industries

She further addressed the associations across the industry, expressing that inclusivity and diversity are essential when one wants to see different faces from various parts of the world, speaking in different accents but all part of the same story, telling it in the same language.

“At the end of the day, story should be at the forefront not where you come from or what accent you speak. What your ethnicity is or which part of the world you come from,” she remarked.

Alia Bhatt on taking up her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt also shed light on her big Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, directed by Tom Harper. Citing examples of her co-stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Matthias Schweighöfer, who are celebrated stars from America, Ireland, and Germany respectively, the actress recalled feeling that a wholesome film was being made and thought of giving it a shot.

“They sent me the script, I read it, I met with Tom Harper, my director. I was like yeah, let’s do it. I like the fact that this is an action film with women at the forefront,” she shared.

In a producer's capacity, Alia Bhatt decides if she will act or just produce the project

Apart from being a successful actress, Alia Bhatt has taken on the role of a producer with her recent release, Poacher. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress also opened up on her decision of whether she will act or not in any film or the show she produces.

Making her stance clear, the actress expressed her belief that it depends on whether she fits the part or not.

She said: "Do you fit the part? That's the most important question. I don't think I fit every part, you know, so sometimes...and I'm working on a lot of stuff right now, which I'm not acting in. In fact, that I see other mainstream actresses in as well while we are creating them. I'm like, 'Oh, this will be great for this one'...or actors."

On the professional front, Alia will next grace the screens with Vasan Bala’s Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. The shoot was wrapped recently in Singapore and the actress had also shared the update on social media.

