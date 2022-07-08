20 Best movies on HBO Max to stream right now

Since its inception in 2020, HBO Max has made its presence rock-solid in the streaming world. There is a plethora of movies on HBO Max, but given so many movie options for you at your fingertips, it can be difficult for you to figure out what to watch. So, we have curated a list of the best movies on HBO Max to watch right now - from comedy to action, we have covered films of all genres. Whether you want to watch the latest movie or relive memories by watching older movies, have a hearty laugh, or cuddle with your partner, HBO Max has movies for every mood. So, what are we waiting for? Let us start with the list of popular HBO Max movies.

Best movies on HBO Max to watch now

1. The Card Counter (2021)

If you missed The Card Counter in theatres, then don't worry at all because you can stream it now on HBO Max. Director Paul Schrader crafted a beautiful crime drama movie about a gambler William Tell, an ex-military turned gambler who is haunted by his past.

Oscar Issac plays the role of William Tell in the movie and is quite striking in his role.

The Card Counter won three awards and is one of the best drama movies on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Stars: Tye Sheridan, Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tiffany Haddish

Director: Paul Schrader

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes

2. Navalny (2022)

Documentary movies are entertaining to watch as they provide lots of insight into real events.

Navalny is one of the best movies on HBO Max that follows Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, and various events related to his poisoning.

The movie follows the shocking discoveries he made about the attempt at his life.

Warner Bros. Pictures acquired the distribution rights to Navalny in March 2022.

Navalny won 5 awards including Best Documentary, U.S. Documentary, and so on.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Stars: Maria Pevchikh, Alexei Navalny, Christo Grozev, Yulia Navalnaya, Leonid Volkov

Director: Daniel Roher

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes

3. Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sense and Sensibility is an Oscar-winning movie and is based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name.

Before Kate Winslet got huge recognition internationally from Titanic, she played the strong role of Marianne in Sense and Sensibility.

After the demise of Mr. Dashwood, his second wife, and daughters - Margaret, Marianne, and Elinor, and left with little to no money.

The two eldest daughters are poles apart from each other and are reluctant to get married, but to get financial security, they are forced to get into a marriage constitution.

With an IMDb rating of 7.7, Sense and Sensibility is one of the best period drama movies on HBO Max.

It even won an Oscar for Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published at the Academy Awards, USA 1996.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman

Director: Ang Lee

Genre: Period drama

Runtime: 2 hours 16 minutes

4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Where there are stars like Johnny Depp, Eddie Redmayne, and Katherine Waterston, there is supremacy in acting.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is a must-watch movie if you are a fan of Harry Potter movies.

Before the terror of Voldemort, there was Gellert Grindelwald who was a dangerous wizard and also a lover of Albus Dumbledore. Shocking right? Who would have thought the genius Dumbeldore once loved an evil wizard?

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and follows the crimes of Grindelwald and the amazing adventures of Magizoologist Newt Scamander.

The movie was a box office hit and received positive reviews from the critics, with praise directed at screenplay, value, performances, and direction.

It was also nominated for 2 BAFT awards for Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects and Best Production Design.

Written by JK Rowling, the movie is filled with magic, and mystery, and has certain elements that will make you nostalgic if you are a Harry Potter fan.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Stars: Alison Sudol, Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Zoë Kravitz, Katherine Waterston, Claudia Kim, Kevin Guthrie, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, William Nadylam

Director: David Yates

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 2 hours 14 minutes

5. Inception (2010)

A dream within a dream - yes, that's the concept of Inception. If you want to watch a movie that makes you scratch your head with confusion, then this is the one to watch.

The movie is about Dom Cobb who breaks into people's dreams and steals their valuable secrets to make a living.

He is given the huge task of incorporating an idea into the mind of a CEO of a company, but his past becomes a hurdle for this project.

How will he complete the project? And how does he go into people's dreams?

Well, watch Inception and know for yourself. This is a movie that needs your complete attention and is a full package of mystery, action, and sci-fi.

Needless to say, this Christopher Nolan movie won various prestigious awards, including four Oscars for Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Sound Editing, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and Best Achievement in Sound Mixing at the Academy Awards, USA 2011.

Inception is one of the top-rated movies on HBO Max and is a must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, Ken Watanabe, Elliot Page, Tom Berenger, Marion Cotillard, Michael Caine, Tom Hardy

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller, Action

Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes

6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

2001 was the year when Harry Potter was introduced to the world in the form of a movie.

The characters that we read in the book came alive, and everyone loved the movie.

"You are a wizard, Harry!", "It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.", "Books! And cleverness! There are more important things - friendship and bravery" - these are some dialogues from the first installment of the Harry Potter franchise that is close to everybody's hearts.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is one of the best movies on HBO Max about Harry Potter and his two best friends Hermoine Granger and Rupert Grint who come to know about a hidden danger at Hogwarts.

Magic spells, comedy, suspense, thrill - you name anything, and Harry Potter has it all.

This movie will take you on a ride to a beautiful wizarding world and make you forget all your worries.

All in all, it is one of the best family movies on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Warwick Davis, Alan Rickman, John Cleese, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Fiona Shaw

Director: Chris Columbus

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Mystery

Runtime: 2 hours 32 minutes

7. Dune (2021)

Dune is an American sci-fi movie that follows Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man born with a gift and into a world that's beyond his understanding. He must embark on a journey to go to a dangerous planet and save the future of his family and his people.

Dune is the adaption of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herber and won 6 Oscars including Best Sound, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Achievement in Production Design, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Achievement in Film Editing and Best Achievement in Cinematography at the Academy Awards, USA 2022.

Dune is our top pick of the best sci-fi movie on HBO Max and is a must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

8. West Side Story (2021)

If you love watching musical movies, then there is no way you shouldn't keep West Side Story on your bucket list.

The movie is all about love at first sight - Tony meets Maria at a high school dance in New York City and falls in love with her. But their blossoming love creates tensions as it fuels the fire between two rival gangs who want to have all the control on the streets.

This Oscar-winning movie was praised for its direction, music, performances, and screenplay.

It won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Color, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Sound, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Color, and Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture at the Academy Awards, USA 1962.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Richard Beymer, Natalie Wood, George Chakiris

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Musical, romantic, drama

Runtime: 2 hours 36 minutes

9. Contagion (2011)

This movie was really way ahead of its time because it is about a pandemic and who knew that years later mankind will suffer because of a deadly virus that has no cure?

Contagion was released in 2011, and the director Steven Soderbergh does an excellent job of showing the struggles government officials, healthcare professionals, and common people go through while fighting a pandemic.

The movie received praise from critics for its direction, performances, and narrative. A lot of people watched the movie in 2020 during the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Contagion also received an award for Editor of the Year at the Hollywood Film Awards 2011 and Best Thriller TV Spot at Golden Trailer Awards 2012.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Stars: Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Genre: Medical thriller

Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes

10. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

If you like watching comedy movies with a dash of drama, then you must The Grand Budapest Hotel. With an IMDb rating of 8.1, this is one of the best movies on HBO Max.

There is a story within a story in this movie as it tells the tale of the owner of a high-end hotel and his past life when he served as a lobby boy in the hotel under an exceptional concierge.

The movie is very well written and directed, and brings out the best of all actors' performances - it was praised a lot by the critics for its direction, humor, craftsmanship, music, and acting.

Needless to say, The Grand Budapest Hotel won various accolades including four Oscars for Best Achievement in Costume Design, Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Achievement in Production Design, and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Score at the Academy Awards, USA 2015.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Mathieu Amalric, Ralph Fiennes , F. Murray Abraham

Director: Wes Anderson

Genre: Comedy, drama

Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes

11. Lone Survivor (2013)

Lone Survivor is set in 2005 Afghanistan, where four Navy SEALs namely Marcus Luttrell, Danny Dietz, Michael Murphy, and Matthew Axelson go on a covert mission to capture/kill a dangerous Taliban leader Ahmad Shah.

Lone Survivor was nominated for 2 Academy Awards including Best Achievement in Sound Mixing and Best Achievement in Sound Editing.

This biographical film is definitely one of the best movies on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Emile Hirsch, Mark Wahlberg, Eric Bana, Taylor Kitsch, Ben Foster

Director: Peter Berg

Genre: War, Biography, Action, Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours 1 minute

12. The Last Duel (2021)

Get ready for a tale of vengeance and drama in this epic action drama movie The Last Duel.

The movie stars Matt Damon as Sir Jean de Carrouges, a brave knight famous for his bravery on the battlefield.

There is a declaration made by King Charles VI that Jean de Carrouges must challenge his squire Jacques Le Gris to a duel and settle the dispute.

The Last Duel was selected as one of the top 10 movies of 2021 by the National Board of Review.

It won four awards and is regarded as one of the best action movies on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer

Director: Ridley Scott

Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama

Runtime: 2 hours 32 minutes

13. The Batman (2022)

"You Either Die a Hero or Live Long Enough to See Yourself Become the Villain" - yes, that's the motto of Batman.

Our favorite superhero is back in this classic Batman movie released in 2022, and once again he is set to wipe out evil from Gotham. He investigates a serial killer who murders influential political figures and while investigating, he unravels the hidden corruption of the city.

Fans of DC Comics can never say 'No' to a Batman movie, and the director Matt Reeves does a wonderful job in making the movie a unique piece of art.

The Batman was a box office success and also won two awards. In a nutshell, it is one of the best superhero movies on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Robert Pattinson, John Turturro, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis

Director: Matt Reeves

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours 56 minutes

14. The Survivor (2021)

Directed by Barry Levinson, The Survivor is one of the best movies on HBO Max in the biographical drama niche.

The story takes place after World War II when a boxer Harry who dwells in his past uses his boxing legends to find true love.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Stars: Billy Magnussen, Ben Foster, John Leguizamo, Vicky Krieps, Peter Sarsgaard, Danny DeVito

Director: Barry Levinson

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours 9 minutes

15. Beetlejuice (1988)

Do you believe all ghosts are evil? Well, watch Beetlejuice and change your perspective about spirits!

The movie was released years ago, but even now if you watch it, Beetlejuice will give you a breath of fresh air with its comedy and fantasy elements.

The spirits of a deceased couple Adam and Barbara live in their home, but when young Lydia moves with her parents into their house, the couple feels threatened.

They befriend Lydia but are not very fond of her parents, so they take the help of another spirit to scare away the current owners and drive them out of the house.

Beetlejuice is really a fun movie to watch and it even won an Oscar for Best Makeup at the Academy Awards, USA 1989.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Jeffrey Jones, Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Michael Keaton

Director: Tim Burton

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes

16. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

"I am the Half-Blood Prince" Oohh, these lines gave me chills the first time I watched the movie.

Why is Lord Voldemort so powerful? Who is the Half-Blood Prince? Why is it so difficult to defeat the Dark Lord?

These questions are perfectly answered in the sixth installment of the Harry Potter movies.

The movie starts with Death Eaters wreaking havoc on both the Muggle and Wizard World and Professor Dumbledore trying to make Professor Horace Slughorn return to Hogwarts for teaching. Later, Dumbledore takes Harry into confidence and tells him about his past with Voldemort and a secret that can help him defeat Voldemort.

Packed with emotions, subtle humor, romance, thrill, and mystery, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is one of the best movies on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Alan Rickman, Jim Broadbent, Maggie Smith, Helena Bonham Carter, Timothy Spall, Julie Walters, Warwick Davis, David Thewlis, Michael Gambon

Director: David Yates

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 2 hours 33 minutes

17. Nobody (2021)

Hutch Mansell leads an ordinary life with his two kids and wife, but his life changes when one day, his house gets burgled by two thieves. Slowly and gradually, he starts to unravel his true character after this mishap that eventually leads him into a war with a Russian criminal.

Nobody received praise from critics, with most praise directed at action, performance, and direction.

The movie won several accolades and is one of the best movies on HBO Max 2021.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Connie Nielsen, Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd, RZA

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Genre: Action

Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes

18. Nightmare Alley (2021)

Stan Carlisle joins a carnival and becomes an expert in cold reading (techniques used by psychics, mediums, and fortune-tellers). Slowly, he works his way up from a carnival worker to a famous psychic medium.

Nightmare Alley got positive reviews from the critics and was also nominated for four Oscars.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Stars: Willem Dafoe, Bradley Cooper, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Mary Steenburgen, Richard Jenkins, David Strathairn

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Genre: Neo-noir, Psychological, Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

19. Paddington 2 (2017)

If you love a cute fluffy bear, then you must watch Paddington 2.

It is one of the best movies on HBO Max that revolves around Paddington, a happy-go-lucky bear who is settled with the Brown family and loves them.

He goes through a lot of hurdles to buy a great present for his aunt's birthday, but as fate would have it, the gift is stolen.

Our cute little bear is now heartbroken and tries to find the culprit and prove he is not guilty.

The movie will make you overwhelmed with emotions, and some subtle humor elements here and there will also make you laugh.

Paddington 2 received three nominations for BAFTA awards and grossed $228 million worldwide.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Julie Walters, Hugh Grant

Director: Paul King

Genre: Live-action, Comedy, Anime

Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes

20. Dunkirk (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk is one of the most popular movies on HBO Max.

Distributed by Warner Bros., the movie explores the time of World War II, when allied forces from Belgium, France, and the British Commonwealth were trapped on the beach surrounded by the German Army, and tried to escape.

Christopher Nolan again works brilliantly in creating a movie that includes uplifting moments like sacrifice, hope, love, and sadness.

The movie was nominated for 235 awards, and went on to win three Oscars for Best Achievement in Film Editing, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, and Best Achievement in Sound Editing at the Academy Awards, USA 2018.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Jack Lowden, Fionn Whitehead, James D'Arcy, Tom Glynn-Carney, Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles, Mark Rylance, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: War

Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes

HBO has many classic movies, so make your weekend fun by streaming these best movies on HBO Max. Grab a bucket of popcorn, cuddle with your partner, and enjoy these popular HBO Max movies.