General Hospital Spoilers: ill Cody and Sasha's Matchmaking Scheme Lead to Love?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Wednesday, March 6, Maxie Jones takes charge and confronts Cody Bell and Sasha Gilmore about their matchmaking scheme. The truth comes out, leading to confessions and the possibility of a blossoming romance. Meanwhile, Nina Corinthos stirs up trouble at The Invader, causing anxiety for Alexis Davis. The discovery of Jason on surveillance tape and Dante's risky surgery add layers of drama to the storyline.

Cody admits that playing Cupid was also a way to spend time with Sasha, who reciprocates the feelings. As they stop making excuses and let their romance unfold, viewers can expect some heartwarming moments. Meanwhile, Nina's involvement with the gossip column at The Invader puts Alexis on edge, leading to skepticism about the entire idea.

At the hospital, Anna Devane digs deeper into the discovery of wounded Dante Falconeri. The revelation that Jason made a pressure bandage for Dante and called 911 before disappearing raises intrigue. Jason's need for medical attention sparks speculation about whether he will end up at Elizabeth Baldwin's doorstep.

Ava Jerome pays Damian Spinelli a visit under Sonny's instructions, leading to the revelation of shocking surveillance footage. As Ava and Spinelli view the footage, they are stunned to witness Jason seemingly rising from the grave. Meanwhile, Portia Robinson is unsure if Dante is strong enough for surgery, adding suspense and fear to the storyline.

As Sam McCall and Olivia Quartermaine rush to the hospital to gather information about Dante's injury, Olivia confronts Sonny about his involvement. The drama unfolds, with Olivia demanding answers from Sonny, creating tension between them. The episode promises a mix of emotions and unexpected twists as Port Charles residents face both good and bad news.

As the drama intensifies in Port Charles, fans can anticipate more revelations and surprises in the coming episodes. With unresolved questions about Heather Webber's latest collapse, the suspense builds, promising an engaging week filled with twists and turns on General Hospital.

