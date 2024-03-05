General Hospital Spoilers: Will Marshall Seize the Chance to Uncover His Misdiagnosis?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Tuesday, March 5, Stella Henry provides crucial advice, urging Marshall to free himself from lingering questions. Curtis Ashford also becomes a key ally in Marshall's quest for closure.

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, March 5, shed light on the unfolding drama as various characters navigate challenges. From Marshall's pursuit of answers to Jason's undercover mission and Josslyn and Dex's perilous journey back to Port Charles, the episode promises intense moments.

Stella Henry encourages Marshall Ashford to confront his misdiagnosis, emphasizing that now is the opportune moment for resolution. Curtis Ashford lends his support, echoing Stella's sentiments about putting the past behind. Meanwhile, on the pier, Jason Morgan, operating undercover, faces a dilemma as he vows to help the injured Dante Falconeri without jeopardizing his cover.

Josslyn Jacks and Dex Heller's return to Port Charles adds a potential twist, as accidents often occur when cars are involved in General Hospital. The duo may find themselves in a challenging situation, possibly intersecting with Jason's mission.

Anna Devane receives updates on Dante's injuries, leading to a tense interrogation of Josslyn and Dex in the next episode. Sam McCall reflects on the past with Olivia Quartermaine before receiving news about Dante's hospitalization.

Sonny Corinthos confronts John Cates, sparking tension but ultimately avoiding arrest. Meanwhile, Heather Webber attempts to escape, prompting Laura Collins to intervene quickly. The looming crisis raises questions about Heather's potential involvement in Dex's dark road.

As General Hospital's storyline intensifies, viewers can anticipate a surge in action and suspense. Stay tuned for the unfolding events that promise to captivate fans in the upcoming episodes.

