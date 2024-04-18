General Hospital Spoilers: Will Chase's Bachelor Party Spell Disaster?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Thursday, April 18, viewers are in for a whirlwind of drama as Hamilton Finn finds himself in a race against time to salvage Harrison Chase's bachelor party, which takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Carly's interactions with John ignite speculation and concern among her loved ones, setting the stage for a gripping narrative that promises twists and revelations.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

As Finn desperately seeks assistance from Dante Falconeri to rectify the debacle at Chase's party, tensions rise as Sonny Corinthos faces a heartfelt plea from Lois Cerullo to attend the upcoming wedding of Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Elsewhere, Ava Jerome anxiously awaits the results of a crucial pill analysis, with the potential to uncover startling truths about Sonny's medication regimen. Despite the temptation to confide in Sonny, Ava opts to withhold information, adding another layer of complexity to their relationship. Meanwhile, Dex Heller's aspirations to join the police force are put to the test by Detectives Chase and Bennett, while Cyrus Renault's unexpected visit to Anna Devane hints at impending legal ramifications for Sonny.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Against the backdrop of mounting tensions and unresolved conflicts, Carly's burgeoning friendship with John raises eyebrows, particularly for Michael, who harbors suspicions about John's true intentions. As Port Charles braces for the fallout from Chase's bachelor party fiasco and the impending wedding, the stakes are higher than ever, with secrets lurking in the shadows and alliances on the verge of fracture. As the residents of Port Charles navigate through uncertain waters, the stage is set for a riveting episode filled with intrigue, betrayal, and the promise of shocking revelations that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events