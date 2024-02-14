General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis and Portia Celebrate Anniversary?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Wednesday, February 14, Curtis Ashford suggests a passionate celebration to Portia Robinson for their anniversary, showcasing their journey to rediscovering intimacy. Meanwhile, Chase and Brook Lynn plan a memorable Valentine's Day with fireworks and wishes on falling stars. Sasha, at The Savoy, explores matchmaking possibilities between Maxie and Damian Spinelli.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

As Curtis and Portia embark on a sizzling step in their relationship, Chase and Brook Lynn create magical memories under the night sky. Sasha's matchmaking scheme involves asking Maxie about her feelings for Spinelli. Spinelli, in turn, contemplates finding the woman of his dreams. Willow, in a playful mood, shares something important with Michael, possibly leading to a passionate reconnection. Sam McCall confronts an upsetting comment related to Danny's brewing drama, prompting a family crisis for Sam and Dante.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Carly Spencer takes center stage as she rushes to the Pine Barrens, directed by Brick, to prevent Sonny from making a irreversible mistake. Dex Heller's life hangs in the balance as he refuses to reveal Michael's secrets. Carly intervenes in the nick of time but faces the challenge of explaining Dex's decision. As Carly teeters on the edge of confessing Michael's plan, Sonny's wrath looms. Despite Carly's efforts for peace, sparing Dex's life may be her only victory.

Wednesday's General Hospital episode promises a mix of love and intense moments as characters navigate relationships, matchmaking schemes, and a Pine Barrens race against time. Viewers can expect passion, fireworks, and family crises in this Valentine's Day special.

