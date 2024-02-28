General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn's Search for Dex Uncover Unexpected Secrets?

Wednesday's episode of General Hospital on February 28th reveals a day filled with surprises and concerns for Port Charles residents. Brook Lynn Quartermaine seeks assistance in finding the perfect bridal gown, while Harrison Chase expresses nervousness about Hamilton Finn reconsidering a decision. Scott Baldwin encounters John "Jagger" Cates, sparking speculation about their shared disdain for Sonny Corinthos.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Brook Lynn Quartermaine, portrayed by Amanda Setton, receives help from Lois Cerullo, Tracy Quartermaine, and Maxie Jones as she tries on bridal gowns. The preview hints at a possible conflict over a family heirloom. Meanwhile, Harrison Chase appears uneasy about a decision made by Hamilton Finn, and he seeks reassurance from Finn himself.

Scott Baldwin's encounter with John "Jagger" Cates raises questions about their motives, with Scott hoping for assistance in taking down Sonny Corinthos. However, John's intentions may surprise Scott and potentially conflict with his expectations. Carly Spencer, distrustful of John after a recent encounter, updates Sonny on the latest developments, expressing concern over an imminent threat.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Dante Falconeri and Michael Corinthos discuss their fractured relationship with Sonny, with Michael warning Dante about the challenges of gaining their father's trust. As Josslyn Jacks searches for Dex, her reaction in the preview suggests unexpected outcomes, setting the stage for significant surprises in her future.

Advertisement

As Port Charles residents navigate through a day filled with twists and turns, viewers can anticipate the unfolding drama, with Josslyn's search for Dex promising unexpected revelations. Stay tuned to General Hospital for the latest developments and surprises in this gripping storyline.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events