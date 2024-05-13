Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai 4 had a stellar second weekend at the Indian box office raking in Rs. 12.25 crore approx. This pushed the film's total earnings past Rs. 50 crore mark within ten days of its release. After becoming the first HIT of the year for the Tamil film industry, Aranmanai 4 has now elevated its status to that of a SUPER HIT.

The worldwide box office gross of Aranmanai 4 is Rs. 60 crore plus with USD 1.25 million coming from overseas, of which Malaysia makes for most of it.

The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 37.75 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.60 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 4.25 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5.40 crore

Total - 50 crore

In Tamil Nadu, Tamannah Bhatia and Sundar C starrer remained the top film during the weekend ahead of the new release Star, with a big lead on Sunday. The film's second weekend in the state amounted to Rs. 10.75 crore, bringing its ten-day total to Rs. 41.50 crore. It is on track to surpass the Rs. 50 crore in the state next weekend and is expected to surpass Ayalaan as the year's highest-grossing Tamil film shortly after. Currently, the overall highest-grosser this year is the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, surpassing that is also possible but that will depend on how the late legs for the film are.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 41.50 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 4.50 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.25 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 50.00 Cr.

About Aranamai 4

Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment in the Tamil horror-comedy film series Aranmanai, directed by Sundar C. The film stars Sundar and an ensemble cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar in vital roles

