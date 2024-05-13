Aranmanai 4 box office collections: Tamannah Bhatia, Sundar C film Tops 50 crore in India after Second Weekend

The worldwide box office gross of Aranmanai 4 is Rs. 60 crore plus with USD 1.25 million coming from overseas, of which Malaysia makes for most of it.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on May 13, 2024  |  10:08 AM IST |  1.3K
aranmanai 4,
Tamannah Bhatia in Aranmanai 4 (image courtesy of Avni Cinemax)

Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai 4 had a stellar second weekend at the Indian box office raking in Rs. 12.25 crore approx. This pushed the film's total earnings past Rs. 50 crore mark within ten days of its release. After becoming the first HIT of the year for the Tamil film industry, Aranmanai 4 has now elevated its status to that of a SUPER HIT.

The worldwide box office gross of Aranmanai 4 is Rs. 60 crore plus with USD 1.25 million coming from overseas, of which Malaysia makes for most of it.

The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 37.75 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.60 crore
2nd Saturday - Rs. 4.25 crore
2nd Sunday - Rs. 5.40 crore

Total - 50 crore

In Tamil Nadu, Tamannah Bhatia and Sundar C starrer remained the top film during the weekend ahead of the new release Star, with a big lead on Sunday. The film's second weekend in the state amounted to Rs. 10.75 crore, bringing its ten-day total to Rs. 41.50 crore. It is on track to surpass the Rs. 50 crore in the state next weekend and is expected to surpass Ayalaan as the year's highest-grossing Tamil film shortly after. Currently, the overall highest-grosser this year is the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, surpassing that is also possible but that will depend on how the late legs for the film are.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross
Tamil Nadu Rs. 41.50 Cr. 
AP/TS Rs. 4.50 Cr. 
Karnataka Rs. 3.25 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 0.75 Cr. 
   
TOTAL Rs. 50.00 Cr. 

About Aranamai 4

Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment in the Tamil horror-comedy film series Aranmanai, directed by Sundar C. The film stars Sundar and an ensemble cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar in vital roles

ALSO READ: Aavesham box office collections: 99.50 Crore in 4 Weeks, Kerala run curtailed by OTT release

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles