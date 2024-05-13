Srikanth Box Office Weekend: Rajkummar Rao starrer shows ample growth; Netts strong Rs 11.65 crores in 3 days
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F and others, grew very well over the weekend after a low opening day. The movie is on course to emerge a success.
Srikanth grew from strength to strength at the box office in India over the weekend
Srikanth has netted around Rs 11.60 crores in its first weekend in India
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, packed a good weekend at the Indian box office as it netted around 11.50-11.75 crores. The movie took a modest start of around Rs 2.25 crores but really got into its own on Saturday and Sunday where it registered a growth of 85 percent and 25 percent respectively. More than the Friday jump, it is the consolidation on Sunday for Srikanth that is very reassuring and it somehow guarantees a good or better hold on Monday.
Srikanth Netted Around Rs 11.65 Crores In India In Its First Weekend; Word Of Mouth Is Favourable
Srikanth has got the audience word of mouth in its favour and from here, it will all be about how well the movie legs out in the days to follow, especially since there is no formidable Hindi release till Mr and Mrs Mahi, another film with the presence of Rajkummar Rao. The election season is going on and few constituencies have their polling happening. Whether it benefits Srikanth or affects it is to be seen.
Srikanth Emerged As The Most Preferred Film In India For The Weekend
Srikanth started off lower than Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes at the domestic box office but managed to outperform the ape film over the weekend in India. Tushar Hiranandani's biographical drama also became the most preferred release in India, ahead of regional films like Star, Shinda Shinda No Papa and others.
Srikanth Has Given Some Respite To The Ailing Hindi Film Industry
After the release of Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the box office condition for the Hindi Film Industry looked grim. Srikanth's box office trend over the weekend has given some respite to the ailing industry and if all goes well, Srikanth Bolla's biopic can see itself even hit the Rs 50 crore nett India mark in its full run, although it is still too early to comment.
The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 2.25 crores
|2
|Rs 4.15 crores
|3
|Rs 5.25 crores
|Total
|Rs 11.65 crores nett in 3 days
About Srikanth
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. He made sure that the differently-abled are not looked down upon, in any way.
