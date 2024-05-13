Annie Potts Worried Young Sheldon Season 7 Could Be Her Last Opportunity

As Annie Potts prepares to say goodbye to Young Sheldon, she is thinking about her next professional step. The 71-year-old Potts revealed that she was experiencing intense feelings in response to the CBS sitcom's seven-season finale during an appearance on the May 10 episode of The Talk alongside co-star Zoe Perry.

She understood her excitement at playing such a lovely role and her admiration for the ensemble. Considering her advanced age, she said this might be her last opportunity. Because these are rare and hard-to-find roles, the idea made some people anxious.

Annie Potts and Zoe Perry's fun on-set antics

In response to an inquiry about whether she and 40-year-old Perry had taken "a little something from the set," Potts quickly accused her co-star, saying, "Zoe stole some stuff."

Perry thought that she might have taken a watch without realizing it was borrowed. When her husband asked her to return it, she was shocked. She made a joke about how frequently she fidgeted with it, which may have contributed to his realization that it was gone.

Potts then inquired, "Does it work?" and Perry responded, "No." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Then, co-host Jerry O'Connell questioned if there was "any chance" the co-stars would return to their respective roles in the planned Young Sheldon spinoff that starred Emily Osment and Montagna Jordan as Georgie and Mandy, respectively.

Annie Potts and Zoe Perry reflect on Young Sheldon's abrupt end

"We don't really know yet,” Potts said, and Perry added, "You never know." In a recent interview with Variety , Potts revealed that she and her co-stars were absolutely startled by CBS' decision to cancel the popular comedy series.

Unlike cases where a show's deterioration may indicate its end, the termination of Young Sheldon came out of nowhere. Potts acknowledged feeling "absolutely blindsided" by the news, saying, "We were really startled by this. I was, anyway." This unexpected turn of events has caused Potts and the rest of the cast to think about the abrupt end of their play.

Potts also called the cancellation "such a stupid business move," citing not only its continued ratings success but its popularity on Netflix and TikTok.

ALSO READ: Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Reveals What Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan Taught Her; See Here