General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's Request Lead Ava to Meddle in Sonny's Affairs?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Monday, February 26, tensions rise as Nina Corinthos turns to Ava Jerome for assistance in her relationship with Sonny. Kristina's clandestine affair with Blaze takes an unexpected turn, and Drew Cain contemplates repairing his strained relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, Sonny has a critical task for Spinelli, linking to a trap set with Selina Wu.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Damian Spinelli questions Maxie's early departure from the house, suspecting she may be avoiding him after an awkward kiss. Kristina and Blaze continue their intimate connection, but chaos ensues when Blaze's mother, Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, unexpectedly arrives. At the boxing gym, Drew seeks relationship advice from Curtis, hinting at a plan to reconcile with Carly.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Carly, on the other hand, faces challenges when John "Jagger" Cates probes about Sonny's plans, emphasizing her unwavering loyalty. Meanwhile, Nina approaches Ava for help in steering Sonny towards forgiveness, raising concerns about Ava's delicate relationship balance.

General Hospital spoilers hint at a dramatic episode on Monday, featuring exposed secrets, strained relationships, and Sonny's strategic moves. As the characters navigate through complex situations, the stage is set for intense drama and unexpected twists. Stay tuned for the unfolding events in the intriguing world of General Hospital.

