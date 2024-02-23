General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Seek Vengeance?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Friday, February 23, tension rises as TJ Ashford and Molly Lansing-Davis find themselves in an awkward situation after attending a baby appointment with an emotionally charged Kristina Corinthos-Davis. Kristina's deepening bond with the unborn child raises concerns, and she confides in Blaze about her emotional connection to the baby.

As Kristina seeks comfort from Blaze, the storyline takes a passionate turn in Blaze's suite, setting the stage for Natalia Rogers-Ramirez's unexpected arrival on Monday. Meanwhile, Gregory Chase senses something amiss with Tracy Quartermaine and invites her to join him and Alexis Davis at the restaurant. Tracy's reluctance may prompt Gregory to press for answers, unraveling potential news that could shed light on the situation.

At GH, Sam McCall confides in Elizabeth Baldwin about Danny's troubling behavior, hinting at concerns related to Jason Morgan's demise. Sam's worries about Danny's risk-taking behavior, reminiscent of his father's, deepen the conversation.

In Pentonville, Cyrus Renault continues his quest for information from Philip O’Neill, who hints at the threats he faced. Cyrus aims to gather intel for Anna Devane's investigation, leading to a reluctant approval from John “Jagger” Cates. Anna's threat to involve John's supervisor prompts him to back off and allow the investigation to proceed.

The episode takes a suspenseful turn when a guard overhears crucial information about a mysterious figure named "Stone" during a call with Sonny Corinthos. The name raises suspicions as it is linked to John's deceased brother and son. As Sonny processes this information, General Hospital spoilers tease an explosive ending with Sonny making a significant choice, indicating that revenge might be on the horizon.

General Hospital fans are in for an intense episode as Sonny's anger reaches a breaking point, leading to a critical decision that could alter the course of events. With various storylines converging, Friday's episode promises intrigue, emotional revelations, and the potential for Sonny Corinthos to embark on a path of revenge.

