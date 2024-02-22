General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny's Interrogation Uncover the Truth?

In the upcoming GH episode, airing on Thursday, February 22, Sasha Gilmore plays a pivotal role in Charlie's Pub, following Cody Bell's enigmatic plan. As Cody sets up a karaoke night, viewers are left wondering if his scheme involves getting Maxie Jones and Damian Spinelli to do a duet together. Sasha, intrigued by Cody's plan, hopes that this unconventional matchmaking mission will pay off. Meanwhile, Maxie and Spinelli share heartwarming moments during the episode, reminiscing about cherished memories.

At Crimson, Carly Spencer confronts Drew Cain for perpetuating the endless revenge cycle against Nina Corinthos. Carly, frustrated with the ongoing conflict, questions the benefits of continuing to one-up Nina. However, Drew, still harboring resentment, believes that Nina has not faced sufficient consequences for her actions. This clash of opinions sets the stage for a heated debate, with Carly urging Drew to ignore Nina, a request he finds challenging when provoked.

Simultaneously, John "Jagger" Cates announces the shutdown of Anna Devane's operation, but Anna remains undeterred. In a preview clip, Anna insists with a determined smile that, despite making a deal with the devil, she refuses to be damned. Her resolve, combined with Dante Falconeri's involvement, hints at a brewing confrontation with John's attempt to halt their plans involving Cyrus Renault's prison ministry.

The episode also explores Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu's collaboration as they plot together. Selina, fulfilling her promise, arranges for Sonny to meet with her traitor guard. Sonny aims to extract valuable information that could help him identify and expose the leak within his organization. This fierce interrogation is Sonny's attempt to gather intel and determine if the traitor took bribes from the same people who betrayed Selina. Despite Sonny's best efforts, the answers he seeks elude him, leaving him agitated and more determined than ever to bring those responsible to justice.

General Hospital spoilers promise an enthralling continuation of the storyline, with Sonny Corinthos refusing to rest until he plugs the leak and seeks vengeance. As the drama unfolds, viewers are in for a captivating episode filled with suspense, unexpected twists, and Sonny's relentless pursuit of justice. Stay tuned for updates as the thrilling saga continues to unravel on General Hospital.

