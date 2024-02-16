Girls5eva Trailer: Netflix Launches Season 3 First Look After Peacock Canceled The Show

Girls5eva is all set to make a comeback on the screens after being canceled by Peacock. The show was revived by Netflix, and the trailer for season 3 was launched on Thursday. The show will premiere on March 14 on Netflix, where the girl gang will take center stage for the biggest comeback after finding a new home on the streaming platform. The first two seasons are also available to stream on Netflix, while the third installment will be up by next month.

The vice president of Netflix, Tracy Pakosta, released a statement to share how excited she is for the new release. The statement read, "We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix. Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team."

Statement By Executive Producers Of Girls5eva

Expressing their gratitude towards Netflix for reviving the show, the executive producers of the series released a statement that read, "Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy."

It further read, "We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduced, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

What Should Be Expected From Season 3 Of Girls5eva?

The storyline of season 3 will pick up where the narrative was left at loose ends in season 2. The main characters of the group will return to promote their new album, Returnity. The girls will be seen organizing a trip to promote their songs, but they do not have a clear idea of how they want to handle the comeback tour. The original group of Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria will be in the cast, though there is a chance that John Lutz, John Early, and Richard King will also join the group.

