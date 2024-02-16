TJ Holmes Reveals If He Will Return To Good Morning America; Says There Are 'A Lot Of Ifs'

On Thursday's podcast episode of Amy & T.J. Podcast, T.J. Holmes revealed that he is not sure about returning to Good Morning America. Holmes went on to say that he does not see a path further by looking back at the ABC show.

The T.V. personality and Amy Robach were part of the chat show for a long time before the two broke the news of being in a relationship. An investigation committee was set up against the duo, and in January 2023, confirmation was given regarding the couple not returning to the show.

GMA had released a statement back in the day that read, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

What does Holmes have to say about his return to GMA?

While in a conversation with Robach on their podcast, Holmes reacted to the question of his return to Good Morning America. He said, "There's a lot of ifs in there, and does that include working with you? Does that include working with some of the same folks that are still there? That would involve a lot." He added, "Obviously, nobody over there is thinking about us coming back, but I couldn't set up a scenario that actually makes sense."

Amy Robach's comments on leaving GMA

The Former GMA anchors started off with their podcast in December 2023, after the two were shown the way out of the ABC show. On a podcast episode, Robach addressed the elephant in the room by saying, "In the end, all of us are always rooting for love. It doesn't always happen when you want it to happen or where you want it to happen. And it's undeniable when it's real, and it's something you have to navigate, and it's not easy."

She further added, "Relationships are hard; they're messy; they're not perfect, but we have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend." Robach revealed in their podcast that she has had the most beautiful relationship in life with T.J. Holmes.

