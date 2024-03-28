Good Times Trailer OUT: First Look At Animated Version Of Popular Series; Release Date, And More DEETS

Netflix released the first look at Good Times' animated version, which is being rebooted on the streaming platform. The reprised version of the show is said to be R-rated, as the trailer contains raunchy imagery and dialogue.

Multiple legends have voiced the characters, while the concept of the show is completely staged through the eyes of showrunners Seth MacFarlane and Ranada Shepard. The show's first ten episodes are set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix worldwide. Watch the trailer below.

What Will The New Version Of Good Times Be About?

Netflix has released an official synopsis for the rebooted series Good Times, which centers on the newest Evans family member. It reads, An animated reboot of the Norman Lear series finds the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly, scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago along with their teenage artist son, Junior, activist daughter Grey, and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin.

It turns out that the more things change, the more they stay the same, and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but there's more than enough to go around in this family.

Meanwhile, IMDB's synopsis read, "The Evans family must manage the challenges of contemporary life, like social issues."

The animated series is produced under the auspices of Act III Productions, with Sony Pictures Productions serving as its home base. Legendary producer Norman Lear is listed as an executive producer on the credits list.

Cast And Producers Of The Show

The cast of Good Times' animated version consists of a wide range of artists, including the voices of J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Gerald "Slink" Johnson, and Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola.

The producers and executive producers include Brent Miller, Steph Curry, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith, MacFarlane, and Erica Huggins. Fans' anticipation will come to an end as Good Times will revive laughter and jokes on April 12 on Netflix.

