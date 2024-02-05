Grammys 2024: Paramore Takes Home Two Awards For Best Rock Album And Best Alternative Performance

Paramore won two Grammy Awards at the pre-show ceremony for the 66th annual show. The band is the first female-fronted band to win Best Rock Album, though solo artists Alanis Morissette and Sheryl Crow won the award in the ’90s.

Paramore wins two Grammys

Paramore, the first female-fronted band has won two Grammy Awards at the 66th annual show, with their album This Is Why receiving Best Rock Album and the title track winning Best Alternative Music Performance.

This Is Why competed against Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are, Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher, Metallica’s 72 Seasons, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s In Times New Roman… in Best Rock Album. For Best Alternative Music Performance, they beat out Alvvays’ Belinda Says, Arctic Monkeys’ Body Paint, Boygenius’ Cool About It, and Lana Del Rey’s A&W.

Paramore has previously been nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist in 2008. They won their first Grammy for Ain’t In Fun back in 2015.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan win big at global platform in Best Global Music

More about the rock band, Paramore

Paramore is an American rock band formed in Franklin, Tennessee, United States in 2004. The band currently consists of Hayley Williams (vocals), Taylor York (guitar), and Zac Farro (drums). They have released five studio albums: All We Know Is Falling (2005), RIOT! (2007), Brand New Eyes (2009), their first Billboard 200 chart topper Paramore (2013), and After Laughter (2017).

Advertisement

Paramore gained prominence in 2007 with the release of the hit single Misery Business from their second album Riot! The band's commercial success led to nominations for Best New Artist at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Taylor York joined the band in 2009, and Josh Farro and Zac Farro left the band the following year, allowing Paramore to continue as a trio. The band's success was further fueled by the release of Brand New Eyes.

The rock band released several singles from their self-titled album from 2013 to 2014, including Still Into You and Ain't It Fun. The latter became their highest-peaking single and their first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2015, Jeremy Davis left the band. In 2017, Zac Farro officially rejoined the band, prior to the release of their fifth studio album, After Laughter.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Ariana Grande Celebrates As Victoria Monet Wins The Award For Best R&B Album