Grammy Awards 2024: Ariana Grande Celebrates As Victoria Monet Wins The Award For Best R&B Album

Victoria Monét clinched the Best R&B Album award at the 66th Grammy Awards and Ariana Grande couldn't be happier. The songstresses have been best friends and collaborators for ages with Monét contributing as a writer on some of Grande’s most popular tracks including thank u, next, needy, and Be Alright.

Talking to her Instagram post Monét’s big win at the 2024 Grammy Awards, here's what Ariana Grande wrote;

‘This is your motherf MOMENT’ - Ariana Grande on Victoria Monét’s Grammy win

Victoria Monét, who received a total of seven nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards, managed to win big tonight and that came in the Best R&B Album category. She triumphed over other artists such as Babyface, Coco Jones, Emily King, and Summer Walker.

In a sweet Instagram story tribute, Grande congratulated the Girls Need Love singer.

“I am so deeply proud of you and happy for you there are no words,” Ariana wrote. “You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league. We’ve talked about this happening since the day we met and over many tour bus sleepovers,” she added.

“It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators (I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happy does not begin to cover it. This is your motherf MOMENT!!!!!”

Monét is one of Ariana Grande’s bit**es from the song 7 Rings

As stated earlier, Victoria Monét helped Ariana Grande write some of the biggest hits of her career. Their friendship is so deep-rooted that the duo share matching rings, which Ariana bought for six of her friends, something that she sings about in her song 7 Rings.

Speaking to People magazine in December, Monét disclosed she does not have one but two rings from Ariana Grande. The latter bought her a second one when Monét thought she had lost her original.

“I have two of them, because at one point I had lost one, and I was so devastated because I’m sometimes a bit irresponsible,” Monet said while adding that “Ariana felt so bad she got another one.”

“Then I found the other one. So she's like, ‘Just keep both,’ so I have two, and I wear them stacked,” she continued.

