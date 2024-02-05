Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan win big at global platform in Best Global Music

The award winners for the coveted Grammy Awards 2024 were announced on Monday. The grand event took place in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The prestigious moment became all the more significant for India as renowned Singer-musician Shankar Mahadevan brought his first-ever Grammy home. In addition to this, Ustad Zakir Hussain also registered his big win at the historic moment.

Zakir Hussain creates history at Grammy Awards 2024

A while back, today on February 5, the official announcement for the prestigious Grammy Awards 2024 was made. Zakir Hussain secured the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his contribution to Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. The remarkable big win becomes even more impressive as the Tabla maestro becomes the first Indian artist to win three Grammys in a single night, while Rakesh Chaurasia won two awards.

Cheering up for the big honor, renowned music composer Ricky Kej took to his X and congratulated Hussain and Chaurasia for their win.

Take a look:

Shankar Mahadevan's Shakti wins Grammy Awards 2024 for their latest album

In addition to this, Shankar Mahadevan’s fusion band Shakti clinched the award in Best Global Music Album category for their latest album, This Moment. The achievement becomes even more remarkable, for it will be the group’s first new album in over 45 years.

Advertisement

Making the official announcement, the official page of Grammys posted a photo on their X (formerly Twitter) featuring Mahadevan and another member of the band, Ganesh Rajagopalan as they accepted the prestigious honor.

“Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs,” the Grammy wrote in the post.

Take a look:

The album, This Moment encapsulates eight songs which are created jointly by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

In his heartwarming thank you speech; Shankar Mahadevan thanked his wife for his constant support. “Thank you boys and thank you god, family, friends and India. We are proud of you India. Last but not the least, I’d like to dedicate this award to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to,” he said.

In addition to this, popular music composer Ricky Kej also congratulated the team for their big win.

Take a look:

Others competing in the race with Shakti for the coveted honor were artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

ALSO READ: VD 18: Varun Dhawan to make ‘big reveal’ about next with Atlee on February 5; Wamiqa Gabbi-Keerthy Suresh add anticipation