Gypsy Rose Blanchard Officially Files For Divorce From Ryan Anderson Days After Announcing Split; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was convicted of helping to kill her abusive mother in a widely covered case, filed for divorce Monday from Ryan Anderson after just under two years of marriage, according to Louisiana court records.

Anderson, who is a special-education teacher from Louisiana, has said that he sent Ms. Blanchard a letter at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri and that the two began corresponding. They married while Blanchard was still in prison in 2022.

According to PEOPLE, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has officially filed for divorce after announcing her split from her husband of less than two years, Ryan Scott Anderson.

"The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary," Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court said.

Blanchard announced her separation from the Louisiana special education teacher in a statement obtained by PEOPLE from her private Facebook account on March 28, three months after her early prison release.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am," the post read.

Blanchard's close friend and tattoo artist Nadiya Vizier told PEOPLE exclusively that Blanchard and Anderson got into a heated argument the night Blanchard decided it was time to end her marriage. "He got in her face and screamed," Vizier said.

She later added, "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."

In the days after her separation, Blanchard was spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who joined her in getting matching tattoos. The pair were engaged in the years before Blanchard married Anderson.

"They're very cool," Urker's mother Raina Williams previously told PEOPLE of the pair, after confirming they'd reconnected following Blanchard and Anderson's split. "Ken is just being a supportive friend to her."

Ryan Anderson spoke opened up about their spilt

Ryan Anderson spoke out days after Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that the two had separated. Recording a TikTok from his friend's home where he said they were watching WrestleMania, Anderson immediately thanked people for their support amid the news. “Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y’all for the support and the nice messages I have been getting from people” Anderson began his video.

"I just want to thank everyone for the support, it's been great. I'm just living my life, guys," he said in the video. "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So stay tuned for that. ... I will post more stuff eventually, I'm just hanging in."

Anderson continued, “And I just want to thank everybody for the support. If you support me, follow me. I will post more stuff eventually. I’m just hanging in. I just want to say thank y’all to everybody and God bless."

Anderson's recent social media video was shared the same day he said in an interview with The Daily Mail that he was "not doing well” after his separation from his wife of almost two years.

Anderson told The Daily Mail that he hadn't been aware of their connection. "For me, it just came out of the blue," he told the outlet on April 6. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."

"I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on," Anderson further explained. "I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

