'Came Out Of The Blue': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Husband Ryan Anderson Opens Up About Split

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions​​​ of murder.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson has spoken out following the pair's unexpected split. Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years of her 10-year-long sentence.

She was imprisoned for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015. While behind bars, Blanchard wed Anderson in July 2022. But just three months after she was released from prison, the pair have separated.

Ryan Anderson opens up about his life after split from Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Ryan Scott Anderson said that he is st a loss following his split from Gypsy Rose Blanchard. He revealed to The Daily Mail on April 6 that he's "not doing well." Blanchard has since met up with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Blanchard announced their separation on Facebook in late March, just three months after she was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where she served more than eight years for plotting to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

"For me, it just came out of the blue," Anderson told The Daily Mail. "I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."

"I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on," he said, adding, "I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

One of Blanchard's close friends and tattoo artist Nadiya Vizier detailed the couple's split to PEOPLE, as she alleged that Anderson "got in [Blanchard's] face and screamed" at her recently after she locked herself in a bathroom.

"Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother," Blanchard's close friend said of the alleged incident, which was followed by Blanchard leaving and driving to her father Rod, and stepmother Kristy's home in Cut Off, Louisiana.

"So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary," Vizier added.

Vitzer also alleged that Blanchard's then-husband became more controlling and insecure over her throughout their relationship, which Blanchard's cousin, Bobby Pitre, told PEOPLE wasn't genuine.

"But I'm glad Gypsy got out of this situation. She's such a good person. I'm glad she called somebody and got help that night," Vizier added, before sharing, "There are so many rumors about her out there. I had to finally speak up. I want people to know she didn't leave Ryan for Ken. She left him because she wasn't happy anymore."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also opened up about their spilt

Gypsy Rose Blanchard previously told PEOPLE that she and Anderson had some personality differences, revealing that "if we argue, I want to clear it up right away," which she said wasn't the case for Anderson.

"Ryan is more of the opposite, where he has to sit on things and think about it, then come back a couple hours later and resolve it. I think that that's one of my main concerns," she said.

As for Blanchard and her ex-fiancé Urker, they have a "strong bond," Vizier told PEOPLE following her split from Anderson. Blanchard's friend explained that their matching Husky tattoos were "very personal," as the dog breed was something that "brought them together."

Blanchard was previously engaged to Urker before she tied the knot with Anderson in a 2022 prison ceremony.

Blanchard recently shared that she is undergoing a personal transformation, including a physical one, through rhinoplasty to alter her nose shape, which she plans to showcase in her upcoming series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Blanchard told PEOPLE the operation "went great," adding, "I come in and out of sleep. I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine."

"I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th," she added of her recovery process. Blanchard mentioned, "I want to see it so bad!”

Before the surgery, Blanchard spent time with Urker, shopping and laughing in public. Vizier said her pal informed her she "was doing good."

"She had a really good time. They went on a tour and had so much fun. But I think at the end of the day, she wants people to respect her privacy and give her a break. She still gets so much hate and negativity online," Vizier said, adding, "She has not experienced what a lot of us have with social media or even dating. She's learning. She has a lot of new experiences in her next chapter."

Urker and Blanchard recently appeared together in a TikTok Live on April 4, when Urker said that they were just friends and were just hanging out.

