Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals her time in solitary confinement; states she missed her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a convict turned influencer, alleges she was sent to solitary confinement for two weeks after a stranger's social media post fueled an investigation. Blanchard was convicted of persuading her then-boyfriend to kill her mother in 2015 after years of suffering abuse as a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy.

Gypsy claims in the book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom that a fan said something like, "She doesn't belong in prison. I wish I could bust her out." She also said she misses her mom, Clauddine Dee Dee Blanchard, daily, adding, "Everything she did to me, she was still my mother."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard describes her mother's abuse

From the confines of Chillicothe Correctional Facility in Missouri, Gypsy Blanchard wrote an open letter to her mother saying, "I want you to know that I know now you were mentally and emotionally unstable when raising me. I knew nothing but fear, manipulation, and isolation from your kind of love." In the book, which is co-authored by herself, Melissa Moore, and Michele Matrisciani, she describes having to undergo needless surgical procedures as a result of her mother's Munchausen by Proxy, a condition in which a parent fabricates a medical condition to gain sympathy for their child.

The 32-year-old describes the alleged abuse she received from her mother and grandfather but also claims she feels guilty for her crime. She was freed from a Missouri prison on December 28 after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother.

When Gypsy Blanchard was a little girl, she was forced to use a wheelchair even though she could walk, was given drugs that "left my body marked with scars both physical and emotional," and had her head shaved to deceive people into believing she had muscular dystrophy, leukemia, or other ailments.

She claims that Dee Dee denied her a higher education because, for years, she told her that she was mentally unable of anything more than first grade and that she was terminally ill. Her mother staged Gypsy's sickness to get attention and gifts, such as free Disney World tickets and a house for Habitat for Humanity.

More revelations in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

According to Gypsy's account of the episode, Dee Dee managed to persuade her traumatized daughter to go back home when she arrived at the man's residence early the following morning. At that point, Dee Dee decided to punish Gypsy. In episode three of her new docu-series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gipsy recalls, "When she got me inside the house, she chained me to the bed, she smashed my computer and my cell phone, and I was chained for two weeks."

Gypsy claims that Dee Dee restrained her to the bed with shackles and a dog leash. She added that Dee Dee was attached to the leash and that she could sense her daughter's movements at all times. The daughter claims, "I was at her mercy for everything. So, to get food and to use the loo. She would not feed me every day as a punishment, and she would eat anything she wanted."

Gypsy, who has been in therapy, also revealed what she does every year to mark the day her mom was killed. Blanchard stated in an interview with Good Morning America, "The anniversary of the crime is actually the hardest day of the year. What I do on the anniversary is I play one of Dee Dee's favorite songs, and I allow myself that time to cry, and I mean I bawl."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's lover, Nicholas Godejohn, whom she met online, fatally stabbed Dee Dee in June 2015. For the murder, Godejohn was given a life sentence in Missouri.

