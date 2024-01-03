Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares her 'only fear' when it comes to conflicts with new husband Ryan Anderson

This article contains mention of death, child abuse and murder.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who just got out of her prison sentence for the murder of her mother Dee Dee, shared how she is both excited and a little scared of finally living a married life with her husband Ryan Anderson. Gypsy and Ryan are both a bit apprehensive about how their life in the spotlight would affect the couple’s relationship. The two of them opened up about their marriage to PEOPLE in an interview before her release.

How did Gypsy and Ryan meet and fall in love?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 32-year-old who was arrested alongside her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn for the murder of her mother, was released from prison on 28th December. Gypsy, who had been a victim of child abuse, and Munchausen by proxy by her mother, has never had a ‘normal’ relationship before.

Her relationship with Godejohn was also dysfunctional. In 2017, HBO released a documentary about her case called Mommy Dead and Dearest, which brought a lot of attention to her personal life again. Ryan Anderson, a special education teacher, watched the documentary and reached out to Gypsy via a letter in 2020.

The two of them slowly fell for each other as time went by. They fell in love despite the distance and Gypsy’s imprisonment. The couple got married in 2022 and cannot wait to live a normal life with each other after she is released from prison. However, the couple is a little apprehensive about the relationship not only because there’s lack of intimacy, but also because they are going to have the public’s eye on them.

What did the couple say about their relationship?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, 37-year-old Anderson said that he has planned to give her presents, make her gumbo, and take her out on a date as Gypsy has never been on a real date before. He also opened up on his discomfort about having a lot of attention on their relationship. He said, “I’m still very nervous about that. I’m a very private person.”

Gypsy, on the other hand, feels that it is going to be quite an adjustment to live with Anderson as she has “never lived with a man”. She did not even live with a father growing up as it was just her and her mother in their house. She also says that her only fear is not having good conflict resolution with her husband. She described herself as an in-the-moment person wherein Anderson likes to “sit on things and think about it”.

Other than that, the couple are very excited about starting their new journey together. The couple has decided that even though things are going to be tough for a while and they are going to have a lot of eyes on their relationship, they are going to “talk to each other and check on each other and see how we’re doing, because it is going to be crazy for a minute.”

Lifetime is going to release a docu-series on January 5th, 2024, titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard where the couple’s relationship before her release from prison will be explored. For the unversed, the 2019 drama series The Act starring Joey King is also based on the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

