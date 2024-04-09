Has Blanco Brown Shared A Health Update After 4 Years Of Fatal Motorcycle Accident? Singer REVEALS

The 39-year-old Blanco Brown has not always been open about his life. The actor gave an exclusive to Entertainment Tonight on April 7, 2024 where he opened up about his health. This was happening at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas where the CMT Awards 2024 was held. What did the High Horse singer reveal? Find out.

What is the health update that Blanco Brown shared?

The Git Up singer revealed that he has been feeling “good” after four years of the near fatal accident. The Whiskey singer began by saying, "I feel better than I felt last year, so I think I'll keep on getting better with the years," and added, "I feel great." The Sunshine Shine singer also revealed how he has been prioritizing health as he is on a path to healing. The singer also shared, "I already eat clean, so it's a blessing in that and that's a factor of life," and added further, "But I try to make sure I keep my mental health that way. My body will follow." In the same conversation later, Brown revealed his new single-Heartache and Lemonade. He also revealed about the upcoming projects and what music he will be looking at next. Regarding his upcoming works, the record producer said, "The next EP I'm probably gonna name it Walls and Whiskey," and added, "The title will speak for itself. I got record on there from Diane Warren. I mean, the love continues to go on the record. I like working with people and making magic." The CountryTime singer is also feeling the love for his music.

What happened with Blanco Brown in 2020?

As per ET, the singer was involved in a head on collision in Atlanta, Georgia. The accident left him with two broken legs, shattered wrists and a broken pelvis. Post recovery from hospital, the singer faced a problem with his legs but made full recovery soon. He felt “blessed” in 2021 after attending the 2021 ACM Awards marking his first public appearance post the accident. As we wait for the singer to come out with new music, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.