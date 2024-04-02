iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Selena Gomez And Rema Wins Best Collaboration For Calm Down

Selena Gomez, the sensational pop star, needs no introduction. Gomez became a household name after her Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place. She also became a prominent name in the pop industry after making and releasing a number of extraordinary beats for which she has received many accolades as well. Similarly, the pop star became a part of every party and dance night after her smashing collaboration with a Nigerian singer came out and shocked the world and social media all at once. Selena Gomez and Rema collaborated on the song Calm Down and went on to win big awards. Speaking of awards, Gomez and Rema were honored at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 for Best Collaboration.

Selena Gomez and Rema win Best Collaboration at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Fans can’t stay calm. Down as the globe's favorite and outstanding duo Selena Gomez and Rema win big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024. Gomez and Rema went on to bag the award for Best Collaboration at the music awards show. It was no surprise that Rema and the Lose You To Love Me singer won the award, as the two shattered every record with their exemplary collaboration.

The nomination for the iHeartRadio Music Award 2024 came out in January of this year, and under the category of Best Collaboration, there were some of the best songs and duos nominated. Along with Selena Gomez and Rema for Calm Down, the other nominees were Lil Durk ft. Cole for All My Life, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for Barbie World (with Aqua), Metro Boomin with The Weekend and 21 Savage for Creepin’, Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice for Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, Usher Summer Walker and 21 Savage for Good Good, Drake and 21 Savage for Rich Flex, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown for Thank God, GloRilla with Cardi B for Tomorrow 2, and Karol G and Shakira for TQG.

Selena Gomez and Rema’s song Calm Down

Selena Gomez and Rema’s quintessential song, Calm Down, was released nearly two years ago, in 2022. The song was released on Rema's debut album, Rave & Roses. The song received a wonderful response from the audience and quickly went on to become the number one song on every music chart.

Gomez and Rema’s version topped the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs and Billboard Global Excl. US charts and peaked at number three on the Global 200 chart. It reached number three on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Rema's first top-ten hit and Gomez's eighth. It also topped the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-breaking 58 weeks. In the United States, it topped the all-genre Radio Songs chart for ten weeks, marking both singers' first number-one single. It hit number one on the Canadian Hot 100 chart on May 13, 2023. The song is largely regarded as the most popular and successful Afrobeats tune of all time.

