HBO Joins Hands With Bad Wolf Productions To Develop Series Based On Fraudster Inigo Philbrick; DETAILS Inside

HBO and Bad Wolf Productions are developing a succession-level series based on the life of the flamboyant art dealer and fraudster Inigo Philbrick. The production house, which Sony Pictures owns, stated that the show is still in its early stages but has secured the rights to All That Glitters. Philbrick's life story might be picked up from the excerpts available in his friend Orlando Whitfield’s memoir.

What Description Of Philbrick Is Stated In Orlando Whitfield’s Book?

Whitfield has been friends with Inigo Philbrick since 2006 when they met at Goldsmith University in London. After graduating, Philbrick, along with Orlando, opened the I&O Fine Art dealership.

According to Whitfield's book, Philbrick has a larger-than-life personality and a lifestyle full of private jets and huge mansions. The art dealer also made multi-millionaire deals with clients. However, in 2019, Philbrick was caught by FBI agents, tried, and later convicted.

In his confessions about the prison, Philbrick said in an interview, "There are no doors, and the noise is like a spring break bar at peak capacity—banter and arguments and all clamoring against the most unforgiving acoustics—linoleum and cement. There's constantly a screaming argument about how much money Jay-Z has or if a certain BMW is faster than a Mercedes."

How Did Inigo Philbrick Get Caught?

Inigo Philbrick was caught in 2019 after a number of lawsuits were filed against him. To escape the trials, the fraudster initially fled the country and settled on a remote island, Vanuatu, 300 kilometers away from Fiji. However, the FBI tracked him down and presented him in court. After pleading guilty, Philbrick was sent to a Pennsylvania prison. Currently, he is under house arrest after being released from jail.

According to the lawsuit filed, “Philbrick fraudulently obtained more than $86 million as a result of the scheme... Philbrick made material misrepresentations and omissions to art collectors, investors, and lenders to access valuable art and obtain sales proceeds, funding, and loans.”

One of the upcoming series makers claimed, “Orlando’s unique voice and access make one of the most exciting manuscripts we’ve read in a very long time.” As the show is still under development, there has been no official confirmation about the cast or the release date.

