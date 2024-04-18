Lala Kent just made another controversial claim regarding Randall Emmett, her ex-fiance. In an interview with Brittany Cartwright for the "Vanderpump Rules After Show," Kent voiced her displeasure and that she would be “f–ked with a cheese grater” rather than get intimate with the producer again.

This brilliant punch from the 33-year-old recalled co-star Ariana Madix, who famously instructed Raquel Leviss to “f–k [her]with a cheese grater” after her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval. She told “Vanderpump Rules After Show” viewers that thinking about it gives her a “trauma response.”

Insights on Conception: Lala Kent's Comments and Randall Emmett's Reaction

Kent further added, “going the [sperm] donor route … was much more pleasurable than how [her daughter], Ocean, was conceived.” With a jest, she said that her IUI equipment "was way bigger" than Emmett's.

Cartwright, 35, suggested that the process was "probably sexier than sleeping with Randall," Kent said that the "Valley" star was "100%" correct. "I can't even think [about it]. I literally sit there and I'm like, 'What?' Like, 'How did you do that?' My mind, it's like a trauma response," Kent added.

The "Give Them Lala" podcast host wrapped up the segment by telling producers to "feel free to keep all of this in." According to Emmett's representative, "Randall's focus is being the best father possible and doesn't see any value in responding to disparaging comments," as well as that Emmett "is disappointed as a parent that she would talk about the conception of their beautiful child that way."

From Engagement to Parenthood: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Journey

Kent and Emmett, 53, were engaged from 2018 to 2021. Kent agreed, joking that she had no idea "how" she had ever been so close with the producer. The ex-couple welcomed three-year-old Ocean in March 2021, joining Emmett's two eldest children, London, 14, and Rylee, 10, who were reared by ex-Ambyr Childers.

Kent became acquainted with Childers during his separation from Emmett. In March, she announced on Instagram that she was expecting a child and “expanding [her] pod.” The Bravolebrity is expecting another baby girl. Kent criticized Emmett two days after her announcement, telling viewers on Amazon Live that "the word 'dad' is an honor and a privilege, and that word is not just something that should be handed out."

On Tuesday's "VPR" episode, her friends and family helped her choose the sperm donor. Kent explained the reasoning for the "unconventional" celebration, saying she had a "beautiful" conversation before deciding to conceive Ocean and that she "wanted to bring that warmth" into this event.

