'He Couldn't Quite Be Proud': Only Murders In The Building Star Steve Martin Says He Felt His Father Was 'A Little Embarrassed' By Him

Hollywood actor Steve Martin recently discussed about his strained relationship with his father, Glenn Martin, in his most recent documentary on Apple TV+, STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces. Martin shared about how painful it was to believe his father misunderstood and ignored him when it came to his professional choices. Martin revealed that he eventually began to understand his father's personal troubles and felt compassion for him, although there were initial obstacles to his acceptance.

Steve Martin talked about the difficulties he faced with his father, Glenn Martin in the much-awaited documentary film. The Three Amigos actor revealed what his father noticed about his professional career decisions.

"I always thought my father was a little embarrassed by me," said Steve, who served as a narrator in the film. He added, "He couldn’t quite be proud of an unconventional showbiz act that he didn’t quite understand."

The Jerk star said that by the middle of his career, he had learned to use his father's criticism as motivation. "By that time, I had been so sort of alienated by my father that negative comments were actually my encouragement.”

Steve’s father although criticized for his professional career impeccably made him one of the most successful Hollywood stars today which depicts his top-notch writing skills, hilarious comedic timings, amazing banjo player, and versatile acting.

Steve Martin talks about his documentary film

Steve Martin made an announcement about his recent docu-film in an Instagram post on March 30.

According to a report in People, in the first scene of the movie, the actor talks about his early years. The report mentioned how his sister Melinda Martin recalls how her brother Steve didn't have his father's love and instead faced his fury and criticism.

Steve remembered how wonderful his early childhood years were spent outside of his home, in the docu-film. In addition, Steve's friend and musician John McEuen, who also makes an appearance, recalled the occasion when Steve's father gave him criticism on a show he had performed in a show that evening.

The musician shared what Steve’s father said to him, “You know what was wrong with that show?"

“Anyway, I sneak out. Because there was nothing wrong with that show,” McEuen said.

Steve’s father, Glenn Martin criticized his son Steve whenever it comes to industry events, for example, his son’s film premieres.

During The Jerk premiere, his father remained silent towards the end of the film. Steve recalled what his father said about his performance in the film, “Well, he’s no Charlie Chaplin.” This was revealed in the second part of the docu-film.

As per the report, the docu-film showcases how Steve accepted that most of his career was carried away by his need for his father’s approval. Gradually, he understood his father even more and realized that he was under severe “stress” to be a provider for his family

"You realize what he went through — it’s a life of hopes and dreams," he said. "I have great sympathy for my father,” the actor added.

Nowadays, Steve has a contrasting opinion about his beloved father than he earlier did for most of his life.

"I like him," the comedian said of his father, who passed away in the year 1997.

To sum up, Steve Martin’s documentary was released worldwide on March 29. His father’s criticism motivated him to unleash his professional skills which he expressed in his long illustrious career.











