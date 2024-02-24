Will Eva Longoria Join Only Murders In The Building Cast For Season 4? Here's What We Know

In recent news, the cast of Only Murders in the Building has added another starstudded actor to its list. Eva Longoria has joined the comedy thriller series on Hulu for its fourth season. The well-acclaimed director of Flamin’ Hot will be appearing alongside the original cast of the series which includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

What other surprises the series is about to give its fans, is all detailed below.

Eva Longoria in Only Murder in the Building

With the announcement of a fourth season hitting everyone like a strong wind, the fans were blown away again as they knew that the Desperate Housewives actor would also be a part of it. Eva Longoria will appear in a recurring role, however, the exact storyline of the character that will be played by the Unplugging actress has not been disclosed yet.

Moreover, it is not just the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress who has been announced to join the cast of the hit comedy series. Molly Shanon is also set to appear in the latest season of Only Murders in the Building.

The Serendipity star will be playing the role of a Los Angeles-based high-powered businesswoman and have a prime role in the murder investigation of Sazz Pataki.

As if this wasn't enough to hype up the fans, the production of the Hulu series threw another surprise at them. This was the announcement of the promising Meryl Streep, reprising her role as Loretta Durkin. The Devil Wears Prada actress was first introduced in the third season of the aforementioned murder investigation series.

What Else does season four of Only Murders in the Building have besides Eva Longoria

Season four of this comedy investigative series will exactly begin from the point where its previous one ended. The third installment hooked its viewers on the murder of Sazz, who is played by Jane Lynch.

Sazz, a longtime double of Charles (Steve Martin) was shown to be shot towards the end of season three. In the final moments, she is shown using her own blood to write something on the floor in Charle’s home.

In the interest of the character, the co-showrunner stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , “They’re not gone when some ill fate happens to them. And that’s, I think, also why Jane said she was excited because it’s a good opportunity to go deeper with Sazz and find out what the whole big life and everything else was with her and the world of stunt doubling.”

Eva Longoria is the executive producer of shows such as Grand Hotel, Devious Maids, and more, while the series Only Murder in the Building has been executive produced by Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, John Hoffman, and more.

