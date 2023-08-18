Only Murders in the Building: Why was Selena Gomez 'almost' not part of Hulu series co-starring Steve Martin and Martin Short?

Selena Gomez is almost always in the news be it for her personal life, her music, or her acting work like the currently airing season three of Only Murders in the Building. The mystery comedy-drama series also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez plays Mabel Mora in the Hulu show while Martin and Short portray Charles and Oliver respectively.

But did you know the actress was almost not cast in the Emmy Award-nominated series? That's right, Gomez might be an important member of the series and her portrayal is much-loved by fans but the Come and Get It hitmaker was almost going to miss out on starring in Only Murders in the Building. Here's everything we know about this piece of information.

Why was Selena Gomez 'almost' not part of Only Murders in the Building?

Gomez's character Mabel Mora is an artist in her 20s whose backstory was initially kept under wraps, making her even more mysterious. As the seasons went on, more of her layers were peeled, giving an insight into her life. She has had traumatic experiences in her past which is why she finds it hard to trust people. The chemistry between Gomez, Martin, and Short is definitely the highlight of the critically acclaimed and award-winning series.

The three actors work well together to showcase the blooming friendship and understanding between their characters. While Mabel gives a youthful touch to the mystery comedy show, Charles and Oliver add their experience. Back in 2022, during an appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast, Gomez revealed how Mabel was not a part of the initial plan.

"My understanding is that Steve said he wouldn't be in it unless Marty was in it. So we got Marty and that was the beginning before I was involved. Steve met with John Hoffman and they spoke and it was actually some of the producers' collective idea of having a female but not only a female, someone completely generations off," she revealed, explaining how the original plan consisted of three men instead. She continued that everyone loved the idea.

Who gave Selena Gomez's name for Only Murders in the Building?

Gomez added that because the creators thought it was a really fun idea, executive producer Dan Fogelman suggested Gomez for the role. This is why Mabel Mora exists in Only Murders in the Building, even though the original plan was different. The pop star has revealed how she relates to the character and feels lonely at times. Gomez also divulged that after working with Martin and Short, her expectation for a man is to be as decent as them.

