Selena Gomez Says It 'Pains' Her That People Don't Know About 'Icon' Steve Martin's Life; DETAILS

Selena Gomez is cheering for her 78-year-old co-star and friend Steve Martin. As, STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces comes on Apple TV+ the Go Back To You singer takes on social media to reveal how she adores her friend Steve. She even calls him an ‘icon’ who is not appreciated much. What does the Disney actress-singer reveal? Find out.

What did Selena Gomez say about her co-star Steve Martin?

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories on March 29, 2024 stating that she loved Steve Martin’s documentary. The Calm Down singer shared a snap of herself watching the documentary, where she says, “It pains me to know how many people may not know truly about Steve’s life.” She even goes on to add, “He’s truly an icon and tried and never gave up … my dear friend you are extraordinary." The documentary, STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces is a two part docu-series that came out on March 29, 2024. It speaks about Martin’s long career as a comedian and actor. The film is directed and produced by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville. It has never-before-seen footage along with new interviews of Martin. It sees how Martin became a stand up comic and a film artist. Gomez and Martin share an association with Only Murders in the Building which first came out in 2021.

What did Selena Gomez post on Instagram about her co-star Steve Martin?

The Ice Cream singer posted a heartfelt tribute about Martin on her social media. This happened on March 26, 2024. The picture was of the Only Murders in the Building trio laughing together. Gomez captioned the post as, “I want to thank @stevemartinreally and Marty (who hates social media) for truly being the most kind, gentle, warm and powerful influences in my life.” She even went on to add, “You have shown me a level of class, intellect and humor that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore,” and even said, “You guys are truly best friends to me forever. #thebear.” Fans are happy to know that the show Only Murders In The Building will return for a season four. Shooting has already begun, earlier in March. As the trio takes a journey down Los Angeles and NYC, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

