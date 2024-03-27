'Most Powerful Influences': Selena Gomez Shares Heartfelt Tribute For Only Murders In The Building Co-Stars Steve Martin And Martin Short

Selena Gomez expressed her gratitude towards her co-stars from "Only Murders in the Building," Steve Martin and Martin Short. The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a touching tribute to Martin, who's 78, and Short, who's 74. She posted a charming black-and-white snapshot of the trio chilling together on the set of their popular Hulu series.

She captioned the post, “I want to thank @stevemartinreally and Marty (who hates social media) for truly being the most kind, gentle, warm and powerful influences in my life, You have shown me a level of class, intellect and humor that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore.”

“You guys are truly best friends to me forever. #thebear” she added.

Following the flowery trail of appreciation, the Love On singer recently shared a glimpse into her blossoming camaraderie with Martin and Short. Just as filming for season 4 of Only Murders in the Building kicked off, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story to reveal a snapshot of the delicate white roses bestowed upon her by the dynamic duo.

Alongside the fragrant gift, a typed note adorned with affectionate words from Martin and Short greeted her, "We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty."

Capturing the essence of new beginnings, Gomez captioned the photo of the pristine roses with a simple yet telling "Day 1." Ah, the sweet scent of camaraderie wafting through the corridors of showbiz.

During a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gomez peeled back the curtain on the magical camaraderie she shares with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars.

"Our dynamic [on-screen] is actually very truthful in a way," Gomez told host Jimmy Kimmel. "They're hilarious. Everything I do with them is just a fun experience."

Selena Gomez: The Wizard of Hollywood Trivia Strikes Again

Turns out, Selena Gomez, our beloved star from The Wizards of Waverly Place, wasn't just a stranger to her co-stars' previous gigs before diving into their latest series adventure together. Oh no, she waltzed onto the set armed with a treasure trove of knowledge

Picture her with a mischievous grin as she casually drops that she was already well-acquainted with Steve Martin's comedic masterpiece, Father of the Bride, and the quirky charm of Martin Short's legendary character, Jiminy Glick, from the TV shows Primetime Glick and The Martin Short Show. It's like she walked in with a secret decoder ring to the land of Hollywood legends, ready to join the fun with her own magical touch.

"They tell me the craziest stories about just how different life was back then and it seemed a lot less chaotic than it is now," Gomez shared.

Selena's Star-Struck Saga: Gomez Gushes Over Hollywood Icon Meryl Streep

Selena Gomez, our shining star from Only Murders in the Building, didn't hold back her admiration, even for Hollywood royalty. After rubbing shoulders with the legendary Meryl Streep at the AFI Awards Luncheon in January, Gomez couldn't contain her praise.

"This woman has not only been my idol but such a wonderful person to me," Gomez captioned a picture of herself posing with Streep, 74, on the red carpet.

"I feel so blessed to know you, Meryl," Gomez's post continued, addressing The Devil Wears Prada star directly. "Thank you for always making me feel seen and heard."

Grab your magnifying glass and your favorite detective hat because the first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are now ready for your binge-watching pleasure on Hulu.

