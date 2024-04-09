'He Felt Like We Abandoned Him': Tori Spelling Opens Up About Ex-Dean McDermott Seeing Their Kids Again

The actress opens about how the co parenting journey has been with her estranged husband so far.

By Yashna Kumar
Updated on Apr 09, 2024  |  08:47 PM IST |  2.9K
Instagram
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Actress Tori Spelling has shared new details about her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Dean McDermott, with whom she filed for divorce earlier this month. Spelling, who is known for her role in the series Beverly Hills, 90210 revealed on the new episode of her podcast misSPELLING over what it has been like to co-parent their children together: Beau, 7, Finn, 11, Hattie, 12, Stella, 15, and Liam, 17. 

Shop Now

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their children (Pic credit: Instagram/@torispelling)

What has the journey been like for the estranged couple? 

"I honestly had spent the time taking care of the kids and focusing on them, and they weren't ready to see their dad. And I went to see him once when he was in rehab. And we were with therapists, and it got painful and argumentative. It was a lot," she said. McDermott and Spelling, who had been together for more than 18 years, separated and filed for divorce in April, citing irreconcilable differences.  

"It was a lot, and I didn't feel like he was doing well. Like, there was still a lot of anger and aggression, and so I didn't go back. And I know that hurt him a lot. He felt like we abandoned him when he was going through that process. But I had to do what was right for the kids,” Spelling added. 

McDermott also felt that his family was not there during his rehab journey, as Spelling noted, though she clarified later that she was told to give him space during recovery. Spelling is hopeful that her co-parenting journey with McDermott will be “amicable” moving forward. 

"We're co-parenting very well right now. Like, the kids are seeing him again, and they're happy with his progress and the work he's done on himself. And they're proud of him, and we like his girlfriend,” she said on the podcast. 

What changed for the couple? 

In last week’s episode of the podcast, the actress, 50, said that a lot changed in her marriage after the two started having kids. "When I got pregnant, we got pregnant right away. So we got married in May, and we started trying right away," Spelling said. She got pregnant shortly after her dad passed away. “Basically I conceived right after my dad passed,” she continued. “So I took that as like, 'Oh, it's a sign. This is supposed to be and this is how it was planned to happen.” 

“We always said, 'We won't be those parents that change. We'll make sure our relationship is a priority, the two of us,” she concluded. 

ALSO READ: 'This Guttural Scream Came Out Of Me': Tori Spelling Details Marriage Ending Fight With Dean McDermott

