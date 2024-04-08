Tori Spelling is an American actor and author. She rose to stardom after appearing in Beverly Hills 90210. She has published several novels, including Stori Telling, Spelling It Like It Is, and many more. Aside from being an author and performer, she has a lovely family. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott married in 2006. McDermott, a Canadian actor, is most known for her reality television program with her wife, Spelling. Unfortunately, their blissful life together was brief as Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott filed for divorce. According to Page Six, Spelling is now shedding light on the fight that led to her marriage with McDermott ending in her podcast’s last week’s episode.

Tori Spelling reveals the fight that resulted in ending her marriage with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage came to a tragic end. The actress wrapped up the first edition of her Misspelling podcast last week by revealing her estranged husband's marriage-ending comment that he was tired of picking up her sh*t and chronicling the rest of their battle in Monday's episode. According to Page Six , in her podcast, Spelling revealed and said, "This guttural scream came out of me. It wasn't even a sexy scream, like fleeing in a horror movie. It was beast-like. It was not attractive at all."

The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum exclaimed a swear word and flung her Wendy's baked potato. She further added, "I took my prized possession... I loaded it perfectly and smashed it on the ground. I have never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say, it was all potatoes. The oven was on. It was everywhere. Later tonight, on your Ambien, you will come out here, lick this up, and eat it properly."

The BH90210 star realized she had pushed herself far enough by making a mess in the kitchen, so she headed to the room she shares with her children and locked the door. She claimed that after banging on it, McDermott entered the room by a side entrance. She then said, "He came in, and he was very upset. And he responded, 'I want a divorce. This is over.’ And I replied, 'OK. Great. OK.'"

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship timeline

Before filing for divorce, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had a great relationship. Let's take a brief look at their relationship timeline. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott met in Canada while filming Mind Over Time, and they married in 2006 to begin their happily ever after. The couple has five kids together. Soon after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, Liam, and a year later, their first daughter, Stella, who is now a teen. The couple couldn't get over one another and renewed their vows in 2010.

In 2011, they decided to expand their family by welcoming their third child and second daughter, Hattie. A year later, in 2012, Spelling experienced a terrible pregnancy, but the baby was fine, and the couple welcomed their fourth child and second son, August. Spelling's husband, McDermott, admitted to cheating on her in 2014, but the couple did not end their marriage right away and instead decided to work on it.

Everything was going wonderfully. McDermott even proposed to Spelling again, and they had their fifth child in 2017. In 2020, the pair celebrated their 14th anniversary of marriage. However, due to bad circumstances last year, in 2023, the pair announced their separation and decided to divorce.

