'My Doctor Had No Knowledge': Halle Berry Reveals How Her Perimenopause Was Misdiagnosed As Herpes

Imagine finding out you’re experiencing perimenopause, a natural transition in a woman’s life, in the most unexpected way. Halle Berry, the talented actress we all admire, recently shared her surprising journey at the Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit. During a heartfelt conversation with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Berry candidly shared her journey through perimenopause, and the initial confusion and the shocking misdiagnosis she faced. Let’s delve into Berry’s experience and the eye-opening insights she has to offer.

Discovering the diagnosis

AT 57, Berry was caught off guard when her doctor mistook her perimenopause symptoms for something entirely different. She faced a distressing experience when she sought medical help after experiencing discomfort during intimacy with her partner, who she calls the Man of her dreams, Van Hunt.

To her shock, her doctor diagnosed her with what he believed was the worst case of herpes he’d ever seen. Yes, her doctor mistakenly thought her symptoms were due to herpes. Perimenopause is when a woman’s body begins its natural transition to menopause, signaling the end of her reproductive years.

ALSO READ: ‘I Have 0 Regrets': Morgan Wade Opens Up About Double Mastectomy Recovery

Berry thought she could handle menopause

Berry explained, “First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip(perimenopause). I’m in great shape. I’m healthy. I managed to get myself off insulin and manage my diabetes since I’m 20 years old. So that made me believe that I can handle menopause. I was so uneducated about it at that time.”

Advertisement

Berry was 54 years old when she started dating Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt. She recounted, “I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina, ohh it was terrible” Berry recalled telling her gynecologist.

ALSO READ: ‘We had a rocky start’: Halle Berry opens up about working with Angelina Jolie at Red Sea Film Festival

Using her platform for change

Berry immediately confronted Hunt after the doctor claimed her situation as Herpes. However, later she and Hunt both tested negative for Herpes. It was then Berry realized her symptoms were actually linked to perimenopause, a phase characterized by hormonal changes preceding menopause.

Moved by her ordeal, Berry recognized the need to leverage her platform to advocate for women’s health. “My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me. That’s when I knew, Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform. I must start making a change and a difference for other women.”

Berry urged the audience to join her in challenging cultural perceptions of menopausal women, advocating for greater understanding and support.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry grieves X-Men costar as he passes away at 42; read her heartfelt tribute

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s love story

Halle Berry and van Hunt’s love story began in 2020, during the uncertain times of quarantine. While the world was grappling with the challenges of the COVID pandemic, Berry and Hunt found solace in each other, initially connecting virtually. Berry later revealed that they spent four months getting to know each other over phone before meeting in person. Their relationship blossomed and in September 2020, Berry confirmed their romance by sharing a photo of herself wearing Hunt’s tour merchandise.

ALSO READ: 'As Scary As Talking About Marvel': Sydney Sweeney Shares Thoughts On 'Discussing' Euphoria Season 3