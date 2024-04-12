Helluva Boss Creator Vivienne Medrano Gives Exciting Update On Season 2 Release And LVL Up Convention; Checkout Details

Helluva Boss has been on a long break, but good news! The show's creator, Vivienne Medrano, shared an update about Season 2's return. The last episode, Mammon’s Magnificent Musical Mid-Season Special, aired in October. Here's what Medrano shared about the upcoming episode.

The animated series follows the quirky workers of an assassination company called I.M.P, Immediate Murder Professionals, as they do their job from Hell to the topside world. Voices for the main characters include Brandon Rogers, Richard Horowitz, and Bryce Pinkham.

Helluva Boss is like a sister series to Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel, featuring music and set in the same universe. The official Helluva Boss Twitter account hinted at big news about the release date for the next episode, promising updates and exclusives at the LVL Up convention later this month in Las Vegas.

THe Tweet read, “BIG #HelluvaBoss news coming to LVL Up later this month,” it continued, “Release dates and perhaps some exclusives..?? We can’t wait to bring it to you all soon!”

LVL Up is a fan event happening from April 26-28, featuring gaming, art, and community-building. Special guests from Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel, including Medrano and Pinkham, will be there.

The Expo's Website statement read, “Our annual event is a blend of competitive gaming, inspired artistry, and inclusive community-building over the course of three days,”

Is there a release date for Helluva Boss Season 2?

While we still don’t know the exact return date for Season 2, more details are expected by the end of April. Co-writer and voice actor Brandon Rogers mentioned that the episode is already finished and was reviewed by the team in January. He hinted at a possible return in March or April.

Even though fans have been waiting for over five months, a few more weeks shouldn't be too hard to bear. Plus, with the LVL Up convention, we might get some sneak peeks or teasers!

For those eager to catch up or revisit past episodes, all of Helluva Boss is available to watch on Medrano’s YouTube channel.

